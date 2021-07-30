Red Sox get Hansel Robles from Twins
The Red Sox made a move before the 4 p.m. trade deadline Friday. They acquired right-handed reliever Hansel Robles from the Minnesota Twins for pitching prospect Alex Scherff.
ESPN’s Jeff Passan was the first to report the trade.
It marked what is believed to be the Red Sox’s only move Friday. They acquired slugger Kyle Schwarber from the Washington Nationals late Thursday for 20-year-old pitching prospect Aldo Ramirez.
Robles, 30, has a 4.91 ERA, 4.82 FIP and 1.39 WHIP in 45 outings for the Twins this season. He has a 4.03 ERA in 358 career outings.
He has allowed 10 earned runs in 9.1 innings during July.
Scherff, a 2017 fifth rounder, is enjoying a breakout season after being converted to the bullpen. The 23-year-old righty throws in the high-90s and has a 2.45 ERA and .196 batting average against in 29.1 innings combined between High-A Greenville (22.2 innings) and Double-A Portland (6.2 innings). He earned a promotion to Portland on July 6.
Scherff is Rule 5 Draft eligible this coming offseason.
Boston did not add to their starting rotation despite ranking 20th in the majors in starter ERA (4.51). But the Red Sox are expected to get ace Chris Sale in the first two weeks of August. Sale has missed this entire season to date after undergoing Tommy John surgery.
It was a busy deadline day around baseball. The White Sox acquired former Red Sox closer Craig Kimbrel. The Twins dealt starter José Berríos to the Blue Jays. Kris Bryant reportedly is headed to San Fransisco from the Cubs.
The Cubs also traded Javier Báez to the Mets.
Red Sox trade Michael Chavis to Pirates
The Red Sox made a minor trade right before Friday’s trade deadline, shipping outfielder Michael Chavis to the Pirates for left-hander Austin Davis. iTalkStudios was first to report the move, with ESPN’s Keith Law confirming it.
Chavis, the club’s first-round pick in 2014, burst onto the scene with 18 homers in 95 games as a rookie in 2019 but has struggled since, shuttling between Triple-A Worcester and Boston all season. In 31 big-league games this year, the 25-year-old hit .207 with two homers and a .549 OPS. He had fallen down the depth chart significantly and will likely get a better opportunity in Pittsburgh, where Ben Cherington — the Red Sox general manager when Chavis was drafted in 2014 — is running the show.
Davis, 28, owns a 5.59 ERA and has struck out 11 batters in 9.2 innings with the Pirates this season.