The unthinkable has happened.
A month into the 2020 MLB season, the Red Sox became the first team to lose 20 games.
“Thanks for reminding me on the 20 losses,” Manager Ron Roenicke said after the Sox fell to the Orioles, 5-4, on Sunday. “It’s tough when you expect to win and you don’t. And you start off poorly, which we did. ... It’s hard when you look at the losses and look at your record. It doesn’t help anybody. So I don’t really look at it that much. I know we’re not playing well. I told the guys, ‘I’m really concerned about how we play. If we play well we’re going to win a lot of ballgames.’ ”
So much for turning this season around.
The Red Sox (9-20) had won three in a row heading into the weekend against an Orioles (14-14) team they really needed to stomp. Instead, they were walked-off against on Saturday and then often looked disinterested at the plate in a stagnant loss on Sunday.
Take away another solid day by Kevin Pillar and the Sox went 4-for-28 Sunday, with seven strikeouts against an Orioles team that lost its starting pitcher, Wade LeBlanc, in the first inning to an elbow injury.
A split of the four-game series left the Sox in last place in the American League East.