BOSTON — The Red Sox have parted ways with chief baseball officer Chaim Bloom, the team announced Thursday. A search for new baseball operations leadership will begin immediately.
“The decision was not made lightly or easily, particularly given the deep respect we have for Chaim’s character and the professionalism and integrity he has brought to our organization over the past four years,” team president Sam Kennedy said at a press conference before Thursday’s doubleheader. “We all know where we are in the standings. It’s a painful reality that fans feel as deeply as we do. Our fans deserve a winning, competitive team that consistently plays postseason baseball.”
The move ends Bloom’s four-year tenure in Boston. Under Bloom’s watch, the Sox made the postseason just once in four seasons (2021) while finishing in last place in the American League East twice (2020, 2022); they’re in jeopardy of finishing in last again this season as they enter Thursday’s doubleheader tied for fifth place in the division with the Yankees at 73-72. Hired away from the Rays after 15 years in various capacities with Tampa Bay, Bloom joined Boston as Dave Dombrowski’s replacement in Oct. 2019. The change means the Red Sox are in the market for their fourth top baseball executive since 2015, when Dombrowski replaced Ben Cherington.
“While parting ways is not taken lightly, today signals a new direction for our club,” principal owner John Henry said in a statement released by the team. “Our organization has significant expectations on the field and while Chaim’s efforts in revitalizing our baseball infrastructure have helped set the stage for the future, we will today begin a search for new leadership. Everyone who knows Chaim has a deep appreciation and respect for the kind of person he is. His time with us will always be marked by his professionalism, integrity, and an unwavering respect for our club and its legacy.”
Kennedy said the team expects to hold a thorough search that could take weeks and that the Red Sox are open to various new baseball operations structures. Brian O’Halloran was relieved of his duties as general manager (the No. 2 position under Bloom) but has been offered a new senior leadership position within the baseball operations department and is mulling it over, according to Kennedy. In the interim, day-to-day baseball operations will continue under the direction of O’Halloran, and assistant GMs Eddie Romero, Raquel Ferreira, and Michael Groopman.
Kennedy said former Red Sox GM Theo Epstein is not a candidate to return to the organization and lead baseball operations. Alex Cora is expected to return as manager.
“Today’s decision is by no means a reflection of Chaim Bloom’s character, which is truly exemplary in every single way,” Kennedy said. “The results that we expect as an organization have not been there, and we felt it was time for new leadership to help chart a different path forward.”
