When Adam Ottavino induced Shohei Ohtani into a game-winning groundout in Monday’s series opener in Anaheim, there was a sigh of relief for the Red Sox as they avoided disaster against the game’s biggest star.
It turned out, they couldn’t keep Ohtani and the Angels down for long.
What looked like it would certainly be a successful six-game swing on the West Coast ended in frustration for the Red Sox on Wednesday in Anaheim. A night after Ohtani shut them down over seven dominant innings on the mound, the Angels’ All-Stars of Ohtani and Jared Walsh made the difference with their bats, combining for three solo home runs as the Red Sox fell 5-4 to drop the three-game series at Angel Stadium.
The Red Sox, resilient all season long with 28 come-from-behind victories, made a valiant comeback effort that fell short. After taking three of four to start the trip, they left California with a disappointing 3-3 mark. They return to Boston with a 2.5-game division lead as they head into their final series before the All-Star break, a three-game set against the Phillies that starts Friday.
“We still have a really good team,” Christian Arroyo said. “Confidence isn’t wavering at all. This is a good Angels team. They’re not a bad team. But yeah, disappointing but at the same time, we’re going to keep playing good baseball.”
Wednesday’s loss was maddening in the way it developed, as the Red Sox fell behind early mostly due to bloop singles allowed by Eduardo Rodriguez. None of the lefty’s first seven hits allowed, all singles, were hit harder than 80 mph, as the Angels took a quick 2-0 lead.
But after the Red Sox rallied to tie it, Ohtani and Walsh left no doubt. Their monster back-to-back home runs broke the tie in the fifth.
— including Ohtani’s 32nd of the season, breaking Hideki Matsui’s record for most in a season by a Japanese-born player — and Walsh’s second homer in the seventh, a solo shot off Darwinzon Hernandez, proved to be the difference.
“That’s what they do. They hit the ball out of the ballpark,” manager Alex Cora said. “We can talk about all the singles and soft contact, but those three swings, they were big. It’s what they do and they have enough guys that they put it in play but they have power. We got burned by the home runs.”
Still, the Red Sox (54-34) hung around and had plenty of chances. And one was cut short with some controversy.
The Red Sox trailed 4-2 after Ohtani and Walsh’s homers when they tried to rally again in the sixth. Xander Bogaerts led off with a double, Hunter Renfroe reached on an error, and Bogaerts scored on Arroyo’s single up the middle. That’s when things got confusing as Christian Vazquez grounded into an inning-ending double play, as Angels shortstop Jose Iglesias made a slick-looking spin to turn it.
But replays appeared to show that Iglesias failed to touch the bag at second as he transferred the ball to first. Arroyo, who was sliding into second, immediately noticed it and motioned to the Red Sox dugout to challenge the play. They did, but the umpires apparently didn’t have enough evidence to overturn the call.
Still, the Sox didn’t quit. They trailed 5-3 in the eighth and threatened another comeback when J.D. Martinez led off with a triple and scored on Bogaerts’ double to make it a one-run game again. But Rafael Devers, Renfroe and Arroyo failed to bring Bogaerts in for the game-tying run. Arroyo made a good bid on a two-out grounder up the middle, but David Fletcher made a nice play to protect the Angels’ lead.
“We had our chances the last two days,” Cora said. “We had traffic all over the place. We weren’t able to get the big hit. That happens. We were so good offensively coming into the road trip. Right now, the line’s still moving, which is good, but we haven’t had that big hit the last few days.”