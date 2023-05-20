SAN DIEGO — The Red Sox activated right-handed pitcher Kutter Crawford from the 15-day injured list before Friday’s game vs. the Padres at Petco Park. The 27-year-old, who has a 3.52 ERA in 25.2 innings (five relief outings, two starts) was out since May 4 because of a left hamstring strain.
“(He’s) ready to go,” manager Alex Cora said about Crawford. “Obviously we’ve got Nick (Pivetta) in the bullpen, too. So we feel we’ve got a good crew back there. We can mix and match. Different types of pitches. We’ve got the four-seamer, the curveball now (from Pivetta). Obviously Kutter with the five pitches. Wink (Josh Winckowski) with the sinker. So we can mix and match with everybody and hopefully, it works out.”
The Red Sox moved Pivetta from the starting rotation to the bullpen Wednesday. Cora said Pivetta will be available for an inning Friday but he will be able to be used in a multi-inning role going forward.
Cora said both Pivetta and Crawford will be used like Josh Winckowski in a multi-inning role.
“We’ve gotta keep them pitching,” Cora said. “You never know what can happen (in the rotation). So we’ll use them the way we’ve been using Wink and Kutter earlier in the season and we’ll take advantage of that.”
The Red Sox and Yankees have made a trade.
Boston has traded speedy Triple-A outfielder Greg Allen to the Yankees for minor league righty Diego Hernández and cash considerations.
Allen, 30, hit .250 with two homers, 15 RBIs and a .795 OPS in 37 games for the WooSox while also stealing 23 bases in 23 attempts. He was far down Boston’s center field depth chart behind the injured Adam Duvall and Jarren Duran, who has played well since being promoted to the majors in mid-April. The Red Sox signed veteran outfielder Bradley Zimmer on Friday and assigned him to Worcester as Allen’s replacement.
