The Red Sox wrapped up their road trip in uneventful, unappealing fashion on Sunday, dropping their series finale to the Chicago White Sox 4-1.
Their travels culminated in a 3-4 record full of wasted opportunities to pad their record against two mediocre American League Central teams.
But wasting opportunities has been a theme all season, so why should their sojourn in the midwest be any different?
Over their weekend in Chicago, the Red Sox were 3-for-18 with runners in scoring position, and left 20 men on base.
Adam Duvall was the only real bright spot in Sunday’s lackluster offensive showing. After going 0-for-8 over the first two games of the series, he collected back-to-back doubles and drove in his team’s only run. They were 2-for-8 with runners in scoring position, and as befit their opponents, left eight men out.
“Today, we had chances early on,” Alex Cora acknowledged to reporters. “We haven’t hit with men in scoring position.”
“We faced some good pitching, too,” he added.
Chicago had a successful bullpen game, using Tanner Banks, Jesse Scholtens, Aaron Bummer, and Keynan Middleton to hold the Red Sox to five hits, three walks, and their only run. They combined for 10 strikeouts.
It wasn’t Kutter Crawford’s best day, but other than Luis Robert Jr., who homered off him twice, the Red Sox starter was solid. Over six innings, he allowed four earned runs on five hits, issued one walk, and struck out four. He maintained consistent velocityand induced 13 swing & misses.
Brennan Bernardino and Kaleb Ort followed with a combined two scoreless innings. Chicago only collected seven hits to Boston’s five, but two of belonged to an old friend.
Andrew Benintendi had himself quite the revenge weekend. He didn’t strike out once, and collected at least two hits in each of the three games against the team that drafted him seventh overall in 2015, promoted him to the majors barely a year later, won a ring with him in 2018, and traded him to the Kansas City Royals in February 2021. Sunday was his best game of the weekend, as he went 2-for-4 with a run and RBI.
The Red Sox are now 11-14 in series finales.
Michael M. McMahon is The Sentinel's sports editor. He can be reached at 603-355-8570 or mmcmahon@keenesentinel.com. Follow him on Twitter @MMcMahonKS.
