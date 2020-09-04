The Boston Red Sox wasted a rare gem from the pitcher’s mound to take their fourth straight loss and fall to an MLB-worst 12-26 on the season as they fell to the Toronto Blue Jays, 6-2, in 10 innings Thursday at Fenway Park.
Martin Perez produced the Red Sox’ best pitching performance of the season for six innings. Perez, the team’s No. 5 starter, has become the ace (and only legitimate starter) after injuries to Chris Sale, Eduardo Rodriguez and Nathan Eovaldi and the trade of David Price to the Dodgers. And for one night, he looked like an ace.
Perez had a magnificent changeup that produced 10 swing-and-misses on 34 attempts. With excellent command of his cutter, Perez was quickly getting ahead in the count and putting batters away. The Blue Jays were held without a hit through six brilliant innings.
“I was focused, man,” Perez said. “I didn’t really think I was throwing a no-hitter. I was just going pitch-by-pitch, one hitter at a time.”
But the Red Sox put together an abnormally long bottom of the sixth inning, keeping Perez in the dugout for about a half-hour. When he finally came back out to protect his 2-0 lead, his command was off, his stuff wasn’t as sharp and Teoscar Hernandez roped a curveball 110 mph off the bat straight at the Green Monster for a single, ending Perez’s no-no bid.
He unraveled from there, allowing a run to score. He finished 6 2/3 innings while allowing three hits and three walks, collecting five strikeouts. He’s got a 4.07 ERA on the season and the Sox hold a $6.5-million team option for 2021 that looks somewhat promising, depending on whether or not the Sox are willing to spend on their team next year.
“Outstanding,” manager Ron Roenicke said. “To have them hitless for that long was a great job and commanded the ball really well, fastballs both sides of the plate, changeup was outstanding, and the breaking ball was good. That little cutter he throws. He pitched great. Just a shame we didn’t get him a win.”
It might’ve been enough had Ryan Brasier not entered the game.
Austin Brice gave up a double and a walk to start the eighth before Brasier replaced him in painful fashion: a balk as the tying run moved to third, followed by a wild pitch in the dirt that scooted to the backstop and let the run score.
“It doesn’t get much worse than that,” Dennis Eckersley said on the NESN broadcast.
In extra innings, the Sox turned the ball over to Phillips Valdez, their best reliever this season. There were runners on second and third and one out when Roenicke elected to pitch to the Jays’ best hitter, Hernandez, who then roped a three-run homer over the right-field fence.
The Sox try, try again today with a double-header beginning at 4:10 p.m.