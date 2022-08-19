Just when it looked like the Red Sox were primed to go on a run, they took a step back.
Though they already won the series, the Red Sox failed to complete a sweep and notch another much-needed win against one of the worst teams in baseball. Josh Winckowski was torched for six runs — including two home runs by Bryan Reynolds — and the Red Sox’ offense went inexplicably silent in an 8-2 loss to the lowly Pittsburgh Pirates.
It may have been just one of 162, but given where the Red Sox are, this was a missed chance.
Thirty-four of their remaining 43 games are against teams contending for a playoff spot, including the next 12 against the Orioles, Blue Jays, Rays and Twins — all teams they’re chasing for a wild card spot. While all those games will give them plenty of opportunities to make up ground themselves, they can make it easier on themselves by taking care of inferior opponents.
Instead, they dropped five games back of the Blue Jays and Rays — who both won Thursday — in the wild card standings. And after winning five of their previous six games, they lost some momentum heading into this difficult stretch as they dropped back below .500 with a 59-60 record.
“We’re not going to win every game either,” manager Alex Cora told reporters in Pittsburgh. “It’s going to happen. It’s disappointing, we hate losing, but we took two out of three. Now we got Baltimore, we got Tampa and Toronto. Now you got to win series. Now, to gain ground to other teams that are ahead of us.
“We did a good job here. Obviously today wasn’t great, but you see the positives. Two out of three. Now we have to get ready for Baltimore. You win that series, you win the next one, you win the next one, you’re in a good place.”
After erupting for eight runs on Wednesday — their first time doing so since July 10 — the lineup went invisible against Pirates starter JT Brubaker, who entered Thursday with a 4.45 ERA and 2-10 record in 22 starts. He left with his best start of the season, as he tossed seven shutout innings. The Red Sox recorded just two hits against Brubaker, who had seven strikeouts.
The Red Sox had just four baserunners against Brubaker — Alex Verdugo and Xander Bogaerts hit singles, Bogaerts was hit by a pitch (and needed medical attention before staying in the game) and Jarren Duran reached on an error. They didn’t put a runner into scoring position until the seventh, when Bogaerts singled and Verdugo took second on a double play attempt that went wrong as Oneil Cruz’s throw went sailing into the dugout.
A night after they drew seven walks, the Red Sox had just two and did not get their first until the eighth, when Brubaker departed and the Red Sox rallied to plate two runs. Verdugo had an opportunity with two outs and the bases loaded, but struck out against Manny Banuelos.
“We didn’t make adjustments. We didn’t put pressure on him,” Cora said of Brubaker. “From pitch one, he was on the attack and we kept swinging. Obviously we expanded the zone with him and he pitched seven innings.
“It’s going to happen. We’re better than this.”
By then, the Red Sox were down 8-0 and well out of it.
Winckowski, filling in for Nathan Eovaldi (who was scratched due to shoulder soreness), had one of the worst starts of his rookie season. Reynolds, as he did Wednesday, hit a two-run homer in the first and the Pirates never looked back.
Winckowski, who has one of the worst whiff rates in baseball, again couldn’t miss bats. Couple that with getting into less-than-ideal counts, and the results weren’t surprising. Ben Gamel hit a two-run double in the third on a full count before Reynolds blasted his second homer of the game in the fifth on a 3-0 count.
“Regardless of who it is, when you put yourself in that spot, you’re not going to usually get good results,” Winckowski told reporters.
Winckowski’s poor start broke up a week-long stretch of good pitching from Red Sox starters, who had produced a 2.53 ERA in their previous seven starts. The rookie couldn’t help but feel responsible for breaking the team’s momentum.
“The team overall is heading in a great direction,” Winckowski said. “I think that makes tonight a little bit more frustrating for me. Obviously we’ve been on a roll and I feel like I kind of knocked us off the rails a little bit with my own performance.”
As disappointing as Thursday went, the Red Sox know they have to turn the page quickly. They know this next stretch against AL East teams will dictate their playoff hopes.
