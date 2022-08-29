The weeks are dwindling, and the Red Sox aren’t making up any ground.
Even after a series win over the Rays this weekend, it was hard to feel optimistic about these hanging-by-a-thread Red Sox as they left town for Minnesota. Boos rained down on them all afternoon at Fenway Park, where a blowout 12-4 loss felt deflating and the Red Sox inched toward their inevitable reality.
Nick Pivetta dug a deep hole, but the Red Sox’ middle relief corps — though they were well rested — continued to underperform and let Sunday’s loss completely slip away. The Red Sox hit three homers, but they were all solo blasts and they could never continue the momentum as they couldn’t complete a sweep.
The Red Sox started the week six games back of the third Wild Card spot, but after being swept by the Blue Jays and taking two out of three from the Rays, they’re now seven games behind going into Monday with 34 games to go.
Time is ticking.
A day after Rich Hill submitted a vintage performance, Red Sox pitching crashed back to earth.
Pivetta wasn’t sharp, allowing five runs over five innings — including two homers to Isaac Paredes — as he continued to look overmatched against division opponents. He owns a 7.24 ERA in 11 A.L. East games — with the Red Sox 3-8 in those games — and a 2.72 ERA against everyone else.
Solo homers from Franchy Cordero, J.D. Martinez and Tommy Pham made it a 5-3 game through five innings. But any chance of a comeback was erased thanks to the continued ineptitude of anyone in the Red Sox’ bullpen not named Garrett Whitlock or John Schreiber. Hirokazu Sawamura’s puzzling home woes continued as he gave up three runs in the sixth, and Austin Davis put a bow on it in the eighth as he served up four more.
