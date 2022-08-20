PITTSBURGH — In the grand scheme of things, Thursday’s 8-2 loss against the Pittsburgh Pirates didn’t mean much.
Having already taken the first two in Pittsburgh to clinch their third straight series win, the Red Sox laid an egg in the series finale. Pirates outfielder Bryan Reynolds hit a pair of two-run home runs, giving him three in two days, Red Sox starting pitcher Josh Winckowski was tagged for six runs over five uninspiring innings, and a promising bases-loaded rally petered out after only a Tommy Pham RBI single and a Rafael Devers sacrifice fly.
It wasn’t the type of performance the Red Sox were looking for, but every team is going to lose from time to time and for the most part the club has been moving in the right direction.
But the games to come? They might wind up being among the most important the Red Sox play all season.
The Red Sox are about to enter a stretch of 12 straight games against AL Wild Card contenders they are currently chasing in the standings. This weekend they’ll play three games against Baltimore, then they’ll open a six-game homestand against Toronto and Tampa Bay, and after that they’ll wrap up August with three games in Minnesota.
If the Red Sox are serious about making the playoffs, these are the games they need to win.
“Now you’ve got to win series to gain ground these are the teams that are ahead of us,” said Red Sox manager Alex Cora. “We did a good job here, obviously ehh, today wasn’t great, but you see the positive, two out of three. Now you’ve got to get ready for Baltimore, you win that series and [the next two] and you’re in a good place.
“It’s time to go,” he continued. “We’re playing good baseball, today wasn’t great but overall the last two have been solid.”
So far Boston hasn’t enjoyed much success against any of their playoff rivals. The club is 4-5 against the Orioles, 3-10 against the Blue Jays and 2-8 against the Rays, and those struggles are the main reason why Boston is currently a game below .500 and on the fringe of contention.
Now five games back of the final playoff spot with four teams to jump, the Red Sox are facing an uphill climb with time running short, but if the club can take advantage of this latest opportunity they may yet have a chance to get back into the hunt.
“We have our work cut out for us,” said designated hitter J.D. Martinez. “We’ve got Trevor [Story] back coming up, so that will be a plus, and we’ll see what happens.”
