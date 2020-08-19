At last, the Red Sox had created some positive momentum, and even carried a lead into the late stages of Tuesday night’s game.
Then the sixth inning happened.
A familiar script played out for another bad movie for the Red Sox, and there seems to be no end in sight after their pitching yet again failed them in a 13-6 dismantling by the Phillies at Fenway Park. It’s the Red Sox’ ninth consecutive loss, their longest streak since 2014. Here’s how it happened on another bad night for the Red Sox:
The most reliable bullpen arms blew the game: For once, it wasn’t a Red Sox starter that cost them. It was their bullpen, which actually has produced some decent results this year, but some of their best arms were exposed.
The Red Sox led 3-1 into the fifth when Phillips Valdez, who has been a nice surprise in his first season with Boston, gave up his first home run of the season, a solo shot to Rhys Hoskins that made it a one-run game. But that was just the beginning.
With a 4-2 lead in the sixth, the Red Sox completely melted down. A night after making his first appearance of the season, Josh Taylor hit the first batter he faced before retiring the next two, but then served up back-to-back hits that allowed the Phillies to tie the game at 4.
Ron Roenicke then summoned Heath Hembree, who entered Tuesday with a 1.86 ERA. All he had to do was get one out to get out of the inning, but it turned ugly quick. Five batters later, cemented by a three-run blast from Bryce Harper into the bullpen in right, the Phillies took a commanding 9-4 lead.
“I didn’t do my job,” Hembree said. “I expected to come in and get (Taylor) through the inning, and then it got a lot worse after that.”
In all, eight consecutive Phillies batters reached base — all with two outs — as part of the seven-run inning, and Hembree’s ERA jumped to 5.59.
It was a disastrous night for the Red Sox bullpen.