For a second consecutive year, Eduardo Rodriguez has hit a roadblock that will keep him from being the Red Sox’ Opening Day starter.
Rodriguez will not make his long-awaited Opening Day start next Thursday against the Orioles as the Red Sox left-hander deals with what manager Alex Cora described as a “dead arm.”
Rodriguez didn’t look sharp as he pitched only two innings in his last start on Monday, when he finished his work in the bullpen after. Cora said that the lefty had to miss a bullpen session on Wednesday, and the way the schedule was going, they decided it was smart to push the ace’s first start of the regular season back.
Cora said the decision has nothing to do with the myocarditis that kept Rodriguez out last season. Nathan Eovaldi will take his place as the Opening Day starter for a second consecutive season.
“I think that it’s just dead arm,” Cora said. “He didn’t feel as strong as the previous outings arm-wise — shoulder, arm. There’s nothing specific there, but it’s one of those that, if he wants it. He’s pushing. He pushed hard for Thursday. But I think the smart thing from my end and from our end is to play it smart, take the decision away from the player. We made the decision for him.”
The Red Sox were waiting to see how Rodriguez reacted Friday after playing catch on Thursday, but Cora said he felt good after. Cora said they wanted to get ahead of possibly having to put Rodriguez on the injured list to start the season. Even though the setback isn’t related to the myocarditis, the Red Sox are obviously being very careful with Rodriguez.
Rodriguez will throw a bullpen session on Saturday, which will go a long way into determining his status going forward.
“The thing about this is it’s opening weekend,” Cora said. “That’s why it’s such a big deal, because it’s opening weekend. But if this happens during the season, it’s not a big deal. You skip one guy, move another one, and then make a decision based on your schedule, where they’re at. But now, because everything was so structured up until now, now we have to scrap it a little bit. We’ll have more news in the upcoming days.”
Though it seems like it should be a minor issue, it’s another tough break for Rodriguez.
After a breakthrough 2019, the lefty was in line to be the Red Sox’ Opening Day starter in 2020 after Chris Sale needed Tommy John surgery. But then he tested positive for COVID-19, and the myocarditis wiped out his entire year.
Rodriguez looked strong in his first three starts of the spring, and Cora named him the Opening Day starter on March 17, a deserving nod after not only all he went through, but how good he looked. But then came this week’s setback.
“It sucks for him because going into ‘20, he was supposed to be the Opening Day starter,” Cora said. “Going into ‘21, we announced it and now he’s not. But like I told him yesterday, ‘Hey, man — the way you’re throwing the ball, the way your career is going, at one point in your career, you will be an Opening Day starter, and maybe more than once.’ He took it as a professional. As you guys know, with him, the communication is very clear. It’s very genuine. For him to accept it and think about the future and not the first game of the season is a testament to who he is right now as a pitcher, as a person, and as a leader on this team.”