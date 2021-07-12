The Red Sox’ selection of Marcelo Mayer in Sunday night’s first round of the MLB draft came as a surprise when the highly-touted high school shortstop unexpectedly dropped to them at the No. 4 pick. But the choice was also years in the making.
Two years ago, the Red Sox scouting department had their eye on Keoni Cavaco, an infielder from Eastlake High School in California, as they prepared for the upcoming draft. Little did they know, however, that one of his teammates would wind up with the Red Sox.
Red Sox director of scouting Paul Toboni would often chat with J.J. Altobelli, the Sox’ area scout in Southern California, about Cavaco, who ended up being taken 13th overall by the Twins. But within those calls, the conversation would naturally shift to Mayer, who was already showing great promise as a sophomore at Eastlake.
“[Altobelli] would glow about him, nonstop,” Toboni said. “It was like, he would tell me how Keoni played, but it felt like the majority of our conversation every single time we talked was about this Marcelo kid. I knew the name but I didn’t really know much about him.
“He just talked about him as, ‘This is one of the best prospects I’ve ever seen. He has such a mature feel to his game.’ Leadership traits, all these things. He just wouldn’t stop.”
So, as the Red Sox prepared for Sunday night’s pick, they were more than well-versed on Mayer. And as they watched catcher Henry Davis, then pitcher Jack Leiter go off the board to begin the draft, they started thinking there was a chance they could get Mayer, who was regarded by many in the industry as the best prospect in this year’s draft.
When he did, they didn’t hesitate to pull the trigger. Inside the Red Sox draft room, anticipation built as news started circulating that the Tigers were taking Jackson Jobe with the third pick, clearing the path for Mayer.
“It’s funny, there was like a slow trickle of excitement that worked around the room where scouts were getting notifications probably from friends or whoever it might be. It was cool to see, because there was genuine excitement on everyone’s face. ...
“For sure wasn’t the likeliest outcome in our eyes,” Toboni said. “I think this outcome is one everybody is really, really excited about.”
It seems that he is, too. Surrounded by friends and family at home in Chula Vista, California, Mayer was visibly overcome with emotion while his draft party was televised on MLB Network.
“It’s everything I could have asked for,” Mayer said on the broadcast, moments after he was drafted. “It’s something that I’m going to remember for the rest of my life.”
Toboni raved about Mayer, who impressed him early with his character and leadership ability. The 18-year-old is considered one of the most gifted defensive shortstops of this year’s class, and Toboni wasn’t afraid to make some comparisons, likening him to established big-leaguers Corey Seager and Brandon Crawford.
Toboni said Mayer will likely first head to the Florida Complex League to get his feet wet and just the professional baseball lifestyle before playing for a minor league affiliate. The Sox view him long-term at shortstop who they hope will fill out from his 6-foot-3, 185-pound frame. His tools are obviously still raw as an 18-year-old, but they like his upside offensively, too.
Mayer comes from a baseball background. His father Enrique played professionally in Mexico, and that’s helped Mayer become a natural for the game. But more than just the baseball prospect, the Red Sox love the type of kid they’re getting.
Toboni recalled a story from last October, when he met Mayer and his family for the first time during a workout in California, chatting with him for about 10 minutes. About six months later, he went back out to watch a game, and went to the park early to catch Mayer’s pregame batting practice.
“He takes a swing and looks back at me and I catch his attention and he goes, ‘Paul, what are you doing here?’” Toboni said. “And it hit me like, ‘Oh my God, I spent 10 minutes with this kid. He doesn’t know me from Joe down the street.”
“He just has such a natural charisma and was about him. It’s so evident. You see him, how he encourages other teammates in such a genuine way and all these things. He’s just an incredible kid, so we’re really lucky to have him.”