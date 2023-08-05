BOSTON — The Red Sox designated Christian Arroyo for assignment Friday. They have recalled infielder Luis Urías from Triple-A Worcester.
Arroyo began the season as the starting second baseman but he struggled offensively. The 28-year-old batted just .241 with a .268 on-base percentage, .369 slugging percentage, .638 OPS, three homers, 16 doubles, 23 runs, 24 RBIs, seven walks and 45 strikeouts in 66 games (206 plate appearances).
Arroyo, an infielder who has dealt with several injuries during his career, started 51 games at second base and two games at shortstop this year. In three and a half seasons with Boston (2020-23), he posted a .264/.306/.411/.716 line with 18 homers, 45 doubles and one triple in 224 games. Boston acquired Urías in a trade with the Brewers at the deadline Tuesday. A right-handed hitter, who Baseball America ranked No. 31 on its Top 100 prospect list entering 2019, has struggled this season. He batted only .145 with a .299 on-base percentage, .236 slugging percentage, .535 OPS, one homer, two doubles, five runs, five RBIs, seven walks and 15 strikeouts in 20 games (68 plate appearances) for Milwaukee. He got optioned to Triple-A Nashville on June 29 and slashed .233/.345/.379/.725 in 29 games there.
“Obviously this is a guy who the past couple years has been a really good major league player and kind of didn’t get on track this year,” chief baseball officer Chaim Bloom said Tuesday. “Had a rough start to his season. Was sent down. Started to pull it together and like where the arrow’s pointing. And just feel pretty excited to add him to our mix. And I think he’s a guy that as he’s getting back to who he is at the plate, Fenway should be a good fit for him.”
Urías showed some power potential in 2021-22. He slashed .249/.345/.445/.789 with 23 homers, 25 doubles, one triple, 77 runs and 75 RBIs in 150 games (570 plate appearances) for Milwaukee in 2021. He had a .239/.335/.404/.739 line with 16 homers, 17 doubles, one triple, 54 runs and 47 RBIs in 119 games (472 plate appearances) last year.
He has made starts at third base, shortstop and second.
“We do have a lot of infield depth but just thought that in Luis there’s an intriguing talent there and it’s a really intriguing upside play for us,” Bloom said. “And we felt the cost was reasonable.”
