BOSTON — The recent hot streak by the Red Sox, winners of 22 of their last 34, has turned them into legitimate playoff contenders, and with it, the expectation they’ll be certified buyers by Tuesday’s trade deadline.
Indeed, the Sox are widely expected to add to their roster, with a specific focus on upgrading their pitching staff.
But in recent seasons and this year in particular, a new trend has emerged in the industry in which teams attempt to improve their chances for the current postseason, while simultaneously taking a bigger-picture view. The latter includes addressing more long-term concerns to achieve sustainability.
In layman’s terms, the Red Sox could try to walk and chew gum at the same time.
What would that like over the next few days? It could involve the Red Sox making some deals to bolster their rotation and bullpen, while attempting to sell-high on two important players: Alex Verdugo and James Paxton.
Verdugo is in the midst of a month-long offensive funk, which can’t do much for his present trade value. His dip has been significant enough that Alex Cora has seen fit to sit him on multiple occasions over the last week, during which the club has, tellingly, won four of its last five games.
If need be, the Red Sox could get through the remainder of the season with an outfield of Masataka Yoshida, Jarren Duran and Adam Duvall with Rob Refsnyder serving as a more-than-capable fourth outfielder. Waiting in the wings for 2024 is Ceddanne Rafaela, who offers speed, athleticism and multi-position versatility.
Verdugo isn’t eligible for free agency until after the 2024 season so an acquiring team would have him for two postseason runs. That extra year of control can only enhance his value on the market, to say nothing of the improvement Verdugo has made in the outfield.
There’s been an expectation that Verdugo has room to continue to grow as a player, and when he arrived in spring training in far better physical condition, intent on proving his worth, it seemed that might be an accurate characterization. But after a brilliant start, Verdugo’s play has regressed, leading to the realization that, at 27, this may be who he is: a solid player and at times superb defender, but lacking in power and consistency.
The Red Sox could themselves be having internal doubts about committing to Verdugo long-term. He’s proven to be a slightly above league-average player, but he’s also been frustratingly streaky. Then there are the mental lapses that, if not habitual, have been all too common. Is that the kind of player the Red Sox want to invest in long-term?
Paxton presents a more complicated case, since he’s not nearly as redundant positionally as Verdugo. As it is, the Red Sox need additional starting pitching, and subtracting one of their two most reliable starters would seem counterintuitive.
But Chaim Bloom is driven by finding value where he can, sometimes at the expense of short-term goals. And with the paucity of quality starters on the market, coupled with the high return already established for Lucas Giolito — who has pitched nearly as well Paxton has this season — he might well be tempted to determine if someone might be willing to overpay for Paxton.
If Giolito can help the White Sox get a Top 100 prospect in return, the Red Sox might find themselves with the proverbial offer they can’t refuse. Even with their improved play and better playoff odds, the Sox remain a longshot to do much damage this October.
A case could be made that a rotation of Brayan Bello, plus soon-to-return starters Chris Sale, Tanner Houck and Garrett Whitlock could do at least as well as the makeshift rotation has during the recent streak. And there would be the added benefit of a top prospect the organization could bank from a Paxton trade.
The deadline is no longer black-and-white. Teams don’t have to take an either-or approach.
“So many of the good things that have happened here have happened because we’ve been focused on the right things and focused on what we’re pushing towards,” Bloom said this week, “and focused on continuing to build and build and build so that we’re not just scrapping for the third wild card, so that we’re in a much better position than this annually.”
In short, Bloom is suggesting that the unofficial motto at this time of year is: whatever it takes.
And if takes making what appears to be a temporary step backward in order to takes several steps forward in the near future, the Red Sox aren’t afraid to defy convention.
