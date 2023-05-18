BOSTON — The Red Sox had a long flight through the night awaiting them late Wednesday, followed by almost two weeks away from home. First, though, they ended their homestand in emphatic fashion.
Boston pounded the Mariners for nine runs in the first two innings and ran away with a 12-3 victory in the rubber match of a three-game series at Fenway Park. After being swept by the lowly Cardinals over the weekend, the Sox bounced back to finish their home swing at 2-4 and are back to four games over .500 at 24-20.
For the second straight night, the Sox’ bats gave their starter an early cushion. Facing lefty Marco Gonzales, three straight batters (Justin Turner, Rob Refsnyder and Rafael Devers) hit one-out singles to make it 1-0. Newcomer Pablo Reyes, who has been a spark plug at the bottom of Boston’s lineup, made it 3-0 with a two-run double off the Green Monster.
The Sox then really got things going in the second. After Alex Verdugo doubled to lead off the inning, Turner’s second homer in as many nights made it 5-0. Kiké Hernández (RBI single), Reyes (another two-run double) and Jarren Duran (RBI single) piled on to make it 9-0 in the second.
Bello, who turned 24 on Wednesday, was largely effective for the second straight outing, working around five walks in the cold weather to complete five innings while striking out seven.
Boston’s offense put up a three-spot in the fifth, with Devers (RBI double), Yoshida (RBI groundout) and Hernández (sacrifice fly) driving in runs. The Mariners got two back against Joely Rodríguez in the sixth but never got within nine runs.
— MassLive
Michael M. McMahon is The Sentinel's sports editor. He can be reached at 603-355-8570 or mmcmahon@keenesentinel.com. Follow him on Twitter @MMcMahonKS.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.