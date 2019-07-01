LONDON — The Red Sox held a 4-2 lead over the Yankees entering the seventh inning, then their bullpen imploded. Three Boston relievers combined to allowed nine runs in the frame.
Marcus Walden started the seventh and failed to record a single out. He allowed four runs, all earned, on three hits and one walk. Matt Barnes took over for Walden. He gave up three runs, all earned, on two hits and one walk while recording just one out.
Josh Taylor recorded the final two outs of the frame, but not before allowing two runs, one earned, on one hit and two walks.
The Red Sox lost 12-8 to the Yankees at London Stadium.
Boston lost both games in London and trail New York by 11 games in the AL East standings.
The Yankees have won six of seven games vs. the Red Sox already this season.
Aaron Hicks and DJ Lemahieu both stroked run-scoring doubles during New York’s nine-run seventh inning.
The Red Sox scored four runs on three home runs in the first inning.
Rafael Devers singled and Xander Bogaerts followed with a two-run homer. Bogaerts went opposite field to right. He blasted it 100.4 mph and 358 feet, per Statcast.
J.D. Martinez went back-to-back with Bogaerts. The DH sent his homer 107.8 mph and 431 feet to right-center.
Christian Vazquez added a solo homer later in the frame. His blast went 97.7 mph and 368 feet.
All-Star picks and snubs for Boston
Bogaerts has posted a .932 OPS and 43 extra-base hits this season. He leads the American League with 27 doubles.
But he was not selected as a starter or reserve for the 2019 All-Star Game.
The reserves were announced Sunday. Martinez and Mookie Betts were selected.
Betts has an .835 OPS, 97 points lower than Bogaerts’. He also has hit 10 fewer extra-base hits.
Devers also was snubbed. Devers is batting .322 with a .372 on-base percentage, .525 slugging percentage, .897 OPS, 12 homers, 25 doubles and two triples (39 extra-base hits).
Indians shortstop Francisco Lindor was selected as a reserve. He has an .848 OPS, which is 84 points below Bogaerts’ OPS. He has 14 fewer extra-base hits.