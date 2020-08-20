To keep the Red Sox from their 10th straight loss, the pitching staff showed up in a 6-3 defeat of the Philadelphia Phillies Wednesday at Fenway.
Despite a pair of errors from Tzu-Wei Lin at shortstop and a mind-boggling lack of urgency from Christian Vazquez on a first-inning play at the plate, the Sox held the Phillies to just three runs on three hits for their first win since walking off on the Blue Jays on Aug. 9.
“It’s amazing how good a win feels,” manager Ron Roenicke said.
For once, the bullpen looked like a group that could back up a rotation that has just two (somewhat) reliable starting pitchers.
Kyle Hart was better in his second big league start, working around four walks to hold the Phillies to two runs in 3- 2/3 innings.
“There’s progress there,” Roenicke said. “And again we need to really pick the ball well for him. We need to get outs when there’s outs out there and help him as much as we can but I thought he started mixing up pitches better and I thought his command got better as we went along.”
Austin Brice continues to flash dominant stuff with his funky sidearm motion, Ryan Weber looked solid out of relief while Matt Barnes and Brandon Workman overpowered in the last three innings.
Having allowed a remarkable 86 runs in the nine-game losing streak, the Sox had been in their worst losing streak since 2014, when they lost 10 in a row from May 15 through May 25.
That was a team that had five strong starters in Jon Lester, John Lackey, Clay Buchholz, Jake Peavy and Felix Doubront, but showed no fight after a long postseason run in 2013. They were walked off three times in the 10-game stretch before former general manager Ben Cherington traded half the team ahead of the July 31 deadline.
This year’s team looks to be on the same path. Chief baseball officer Chaim Bloom said he’s looking to be active before the Aug. 31 deadline and one win against the Phillies doesn’t figure to change that.
At least the Sox can wipe off the sweat, let out a deep breath and now begin a series in Baltimore tonight — with the losing streak snapped.