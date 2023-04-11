Brandon Lowe of the Tampa Bay Rays celebrates his home run against the Boston Red Sox with Wander Franco during the eighth inning of a baseball game at Tropicana Field on April 10, 2023, in St. Petersburg, Florida.

Brandon Lowe, right, of the Tampa Bay Rays celebrates his home run against the Boston Red Sox with Wander Franco in the eighth inning at Tropicana Field on Monday.

 Mike Carlson / Getty Images

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — For nearly eight innings Monday night at Tropicana Field, the Red Sox and Rays exchanged zeroes. In the end, though, the Rays were able to keep their most important zero — the one in the loss column.






(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.