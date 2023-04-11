ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — For nearly eight innings Monday night at Tropicana Field, the Red Sox and Rays exchanged zeroes. In the end, though, the Rays were able to keep their most important zero — the one in the loss column.
Despite a great effort by starter Nick Pivetta (who allowed just three hits and recorded six strikeouts in five shutout innings), the Red Sox were unable to hand Tampa Bay its first loss of the season in the opener of a four-game set. Brandon Lowe’s solo homer off Chris Martin in the bottom of the eighth inning helped the Rays improve to 10-0 to start the year. The Red Sox fell back to .500 at 5-5.
Lowe’s shot was the only damage in a fast-paced game that included strong pitching performances from Pivetta, reliever Josh Winckowski and Rays lefties Jalen Beeks and Josh Fleming. Pivetta’s ERA fell to 0.90 through his first two starts of the season; he escaped jams with runners in scoring position in each of the first three innings.
Boston’s best scoring chance came in the eighth inning against lefty Colin Poche. After Poche walked Kiké Hernández to load the bases, he battled back to strike out Rafael Devers to end the inning, freezing him with a painted 93 mph fastball down and away. The Red Sox had just three hits on the night and they were all singles; the eighth inning rally was Boston’s only chance with a runner in scoring position.
Martin, who entered having thrown five scoreless innings in his first five games, had only allowed 29 homers in 256 major league innings entering Monday (one home run per nine innings). On the ninth pitch of the at-bat, Lowe took a 92 mph cutter into the right field seats to put the Rays ahead.
Boston went quietly in the ninth against righty Pete Fairbanks, who struck out Justin Turner before getting Masataka Yoshida and pinch hitter Raimel Tapia to ground out.
At two hours and six minutes, the game was Boston’s fastest of the season by 26 minutes. The Sox’ struggles at the Trop continued, as they have now lost 10 in a row in St. Petersburg. The Rays became the first team to start a year 10-0 since the 1987 Brewers.
