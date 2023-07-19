SPORTS-BBA-REDSOX-ATHLETICS-GET

Ryan Noda (49) of the Oakland Athletics is congratulated by third base coach Eric Martins (3) after he hit a home run against the Boston Red Sox in the second inning at RingCentral Coliseum in Oakland on Tuesday.

 Ezra Shaw / Getty Images

Wednesday night at the Coliseum began with a bang and ended with a whimper, as the 51-45 Red Sox fell to the 26-71 Oakland A’s, 3-0.






(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.