A controversial infield fly rule in the outfield. A fan streaking on to the field, only to be rocked by two security guards to the ground. A rare 2-3-4 double play that resulted in Astros manager Dusty Baker’s ejection. Dropped fly balls. Twenty runs and five lead changes.
On Thursday night at Fenway Park, everything went off the rails.
After nearly four hours, the Red Sox finally prevailed over the Astros, 12-8. The bottom of the Sox’ lineup — Christian Vazquez, Christian Arroyo and Bobby Dalbec — accounted for six hits and nine RBI, including a massive three-run blast by Arroyo, as the Red Sox avoided a series sweep by the Astros in front of another electric crowd at Fenway Park, on one of the more unusual nights the ballpark has seen.
“It was just a fun game,” Red Sox manager Alex Cora said. “At the end ... they beat us three out of four, they beat us two out of three, but I think this game was a cool game to watch. A tough game to manage, but at the end it was a fun one.”
When it was all over, the Red Sox (38-25) came back from four separate deficits to outlast the Astros. They managed to block out the craziness and downright delirium ensuing around them to put up five runs during a sixth-inning rally that was the ultimate difference in a game that in some ways felt more like it was being played in October rather than June.
“It was loud. It was fun,” Vazquez said. “We missed this. We missed the crowd. I think it was loud and felt like a playoff game. That team is good. The Astros are a good team. It’s fun to play those games like that.”
Trailing 8-7 after Jose Altuve barely scraped a home run to the Monster seats, the Red Sox rallied. Kiké Hernandez got the party started with a leadoff double, his second of the night, kickstarting an inning that seemingly wouldn’t end. Hernandez had advanced to third when J.D. Martinez hit a high fly ball that right fielder Kyle Tucker dropped, scoring the game-tying run.
It was only the beginning.
Two batters later, with runners on first and second, Rafael Devers hit a fly ball to short left-center field that Carlos Correa settled underneath. But even though the Astros shortstop dropped it, the umpiring crew ruled Devers out on the infield fly rule. The call earned massive displeasure from the crowd at Fenway and some confusion on the field, but yielded no argument from Cora.
“He was under control,” Correa said. “He got to it. He actually did an amazing job sprinting back. I was OK with it.”
Controversy or not, it ultimately didn’t end up mattering. Hunter Renfroe walked to load the bases, and the silliness continued on as a fan emerged from the right-field grandstand to run on the field, where he was ultimately tackled just beyond the pitcher’s mound.
It didn’t throw off the Red Sox. Vazquez, who went 3-for-4, was hit by a pitch before Arroyo drew a walk to put the Sox ahead, 10-8. Then, the scuffling Dalbec lofted a fly ball off the left-field wall for a two-run stand-up double. It was ultimately all they needed.
The Red Sox, who had scored just 13 runs combined in their first six games against the Astros, nearly matched that in one night. They controlled the strike zone to draw four walks and got their hits when they needed them.
“I do believe approach-wise that was our best game of the season,” Cora said. “A lot of positives.”
Eduardo Rodriguez lasted just 4.2 innings, leaving in the fifth after loading the bases on a walk. Cora called on Matt Andriese to preserve a 4-3 Red Sox lead, but he couldn’t do it. He walked Yuli Gurriel on four pitches to tie the game before coughing up a bases-clearing three-run double to Tucker that put the Astros back ahead, 7-4.
Arroyo, though, had the answer with a three-run game-tying jack that sailed over the Monster and on to Lansdowne Street. He pounded his chest and was visibly emotional as he watched the ball go out and rounded the bases.
“I think that it was pretty sweet to be able to do that,” Arroyo said. “That’s my first Fenway homer in front of fans, so it was pretty awesome. I’m an emotional player when it comes to that stuff. I love to win. I hit it, I saw it and at that point that I knew it was out, I kind of just blacked out a little bit and I was just excited.”
The madness had only just begun, as game-changing momentum swings and unusual moments continued to ensue. Even the 71-year-old Baker, who’s been in the game since the 1960s, was almost at a loss for words. He hasn’t seen much quite like what unfolded at Fenway Park on Thursday night.
“It was a tremendous change of emotions about eight times,” Baker said. “We’re cheering one moment and kind of lamenting the next moment. That was a weird ballgame. The whole game was very strange. It’s hard to explain.”