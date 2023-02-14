FORT MYERS — Fangraphs’ ZiPS Projected Standings predicts the Red Sox to finish last in the AL East with a 79-83 record (.488 winning percentage).
Kiké Hernández views the team’s potential much differently.
“I’m expecting to get into the playoffs one way or another,” Hernández said Monday here at JetBlue Park.
Hernández recently appeared on Jomboy Media’s The Chris Rose Rotation and said the Red Sox needed to add players like free agent addition Justin Turner who have the ability to change the culture in the clubhouse.
On Monday, he expanded on the culture change that was needed.
“I just mean we came into last place and it felt like we got comfortable being in that spot,” Hernández said. “And I don’t think this is an organization that should settle for last place. We are an organization that should be competing year in and year out. And we need to find a way to get back into that winning mentality. There was a lot of movement last year. There was a lot of young kids who made their debuts that didn’t know any better and things like that. So we just need to play more as a team. We need to be more vocal with each other and hold each other accountable a little more than we did last year.”
Hernández feels Turner will have no problem stepping into a leadership role despite 2023 being his first year in the organization.
“Maybe for somebody else. ... But for a guy like him, I don’t think so,” Hernández said. “We’ve already had a lot of talks about it. I just told him, ‘I want you to be who you are because I’ve talked to pretty much every position player on this team about you, guys have been asking, and I told everybody what to expect. So this is part of the reason why we’re bringing you here. So we want you to be yourself.’ He’s never been a guy that’s had a problem with being that vocal leader and that’s one more voice that we needed.”
The Red Sox will have 62 players in camp — 40 on the major league roster and 22 non-roster invitees. That group includes a staggering 32 players who have not been in major league camp with the Red Sox before and 20 who joined the team since the end of last season.
BOSTON RED SOX 40-MAN ROSTER
PITCHERS
40-man roster (21): Brayan Bello, Richard Bleier, Ryan Brasier, Kutter Crawford, Tanner Houck, Kenley Jansen, Zack Kelly, Corey Kluber, Chris Martin, Bryan Mata, Wyatt Mills, Chris Murphy, Kaleb Ort, James Paxton, Nick Pivetta, Joely Rodríguez, Chris Sale, John Schreiber, Brandon Walter, Garrett Whitlock, Josh Winckowski
Non-roster invitees (10): Dan Altavilla, Taylor Broadway, Matt Dermody, Jake Faria, Durbin Feltman, Norwith Gudino, Oddanier Mosqueda, Victor Santos, Ryan Sherriff, Chase Shugart
CATCHERS:
40-man roster (2): Reese McGuire, Connor Wong
Non-roster invitees (4): Jorge Alfaro, Caleb Hamilton, Ronaldo Hernández, Stephen Scott
INFIELDERS:
40-man roster (7): Triston Casas, Bobby Dalbec, Rafael Devers, David Hamilton, Adalberto Mondesi, Trevor Story, Justin Turner
Non-roster invitees (2): Christian Koss, Matthew Lugo
OUTFIELDERS:
40-man roster (6): Wilyer Abreu, Jarren Duran, Adam Duvall, Rob Refsnyder, Alex Verdugo, Masataka Yoshida
Non-roster invitees (3): Greg Allen, Narciso Crook, Raimel Tapia
INFIELDERS/OUTFIELDERS:
40-man roster (4): Christian Arroyo, Kiké Hernández, Ceddanne Rafaela, Enmanuel Valdez
Non-roster invitees (3): Ryan Fitzgerald, Niko Goodrum, Nick Sogar.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.