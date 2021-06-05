NEW YORK — The Red Sox will acquire New York Mets No. 14 prospect Freddy Valdez as one of the players to be named later in the three-team Andrew Benintendi trade, a baseball source confirmed.
The Athletics’ Chad Jennings was the first to report about Valdez.
The Red Sox also will acquire two players to be named later from the Royals. Valdez and the two other players officially will be announced later Friday, according to a source.
Boston traded Benintendi to the Royals Feb. 10. It received outfielder Franchy Cordero from Kansas City and 22-year-old pitching prospect Josh Winckowski when the three teams agreed to the deal in February.
Valdez is a 19-year-old right-handed hitting outfielder who the Mets signed in amateur international free agency out of the Dominican Republic in 2018. Valdez slashed .274/.367/.448/.814 with six homers, 16 doubles and three triples combined between 57 games in the Dominican Summer League and three games in the Gulf Coast League in 2019.
MLB Pipeline has him ranked No. 14 in the Mets system. Baseball America has him ranked No. 17 in the system.
Valdez’s MLB Pipeline scouting report states, “The Mets like Valdez for his above-average hand speed that can result in some impressive exit velocities when he makes a solid connection. He also shows an impressive eye at the plate for someone his age, though he can get too passive at times. His swing can also get long, which holds down the overall hit tool. Valdez is a solid runner but is decidedly a corner outfielder, due to his size and struggles at times with routes and jumps. His arm is a potential above-average tool, though that too will take work as he works on his release to make the most of his arm strength.”
Winckowski, a right-hander, is 2-0 with a 1.33 ERA and 0.89 WHIP in five starts for Double-A Portland. He has held the opposition to a .152 batting average in 27 innings, with 26 strikeouts and nine walks.
Benintendi started slow for the Royals but he enjoyed a strong May. The 26-year-old is batting .292 with a .351 on-base percentage, .400 slugging percentage, .751 OPS, five home runs, five doubles, 25 runs and 24 RBIs in 51 games for Kansas City.
Cordero, meanwhile, batted just .179 with 37 strikeouts in 36 games for Boston before being optioned to Triple-A Worcester. He has gone 8-for-24 (.333) with a homer, triple and double in six games for the WooSox.