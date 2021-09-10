Red Sox ace Chris Sale tested positive for COVID-19 and will miss his scheduled start against the White Sox on Sunday.
The news was first reported by MassLive on Friday morning and comes at amidst a two-week stretch in which the Sox have already lost 11 other players to the COVID-19 related injury list.
One of the least vaccinated teams in Major League Baseball, the Red Sox continue to remain under the 85 percent threshold to loosen restrictions. The outbreak started on Aug. 27 with Kiké Hernandez, who said he was vaccinated but still felt intensely sick.
“I’m glad that I was vaccinated because this thing got me pretty good for a day and a half,” he said Monday. “I’ve heard from some other people not just in baseball but throughout this whole thing that have felt symptoms for way more than a day and a half. I guess I got lucky on that side.”
Sale already had COVID-19 once before in January.
“I got lucky,” Sale said in February. “I lost my taste and smell for about a week. I had a runny nose for a couple of days. My fever never got above 99. I had a real mild case.”
The Sox are already without starter Nick Pivetta, who also tested positive for COVID-19, and are now down to just three healthy starting pitchers in Nathan Eovaldi, Eduardo Rodriguez and Tanner Houck.
They have three games against the first-place White Sox this weekend and beginning Monday have three against the Seattle Mariners, who are hot on their tail for the Wild Card spot.