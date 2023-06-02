Boston Red Sox pitcher Chris Sale bites on his glove as he leaves the game in the middle of the fourth inning against the Cincinnati Reds at Fenway Park on Thursday, June 1, 2023, in Boston.

Red Sox pitcher Chris Sale bites his glove as he leaves with left shoulder sorness in the fourth inning against the Reds on Thursday in Boston.

 Winslow Townson / Getty Images

BOSTON — After beginning the season 0-8 against National League Central teams at Fenway Park, the Red Sox kicked off June with an 8-2 victory over the Cincinnati Reds.

Tags






(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.