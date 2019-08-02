BOSTON — Not since their 1998 founding have the Tampa Bay Rays enjoyed making trips to Fenway Park this much.
Tampa Bay has captured eight of nine games at this venue for the first time in its history. The final indignity for the Red Sox came Thursday night in front of a sellout crowd that had little reason to be excited.
The Rays got to Andrew Cashner early and delivered the knockout punch in the top of the sixth inning. Their consistent at-bats and steady production throughout the order added up to a 9-4 victory and a three-game sweep of Boston.
The Red Sox spoiled this perfect summer night by dropping their fourth straight game, and they’re now one bad weekend in the Bronx away from being buried in the American League wild card chase. Boston slipped three games behind Oakland, three games behind Tampa Bay and is trending toward missing out on an October defense of its World Series crown. The Yankees await for a four-game series beginning tonight.
Not since the 1966 Orioles has a visiting team won eight times in a season at this venue. That Baltimore team featuring Frank Robinson, Brooks Robinson, Boog Powell, Paul Blair and Jim Palmer went on to sweep the Dodgers in the World Series. This marks the second time in their last 86 series the Red Sox have been swept – August of last season at Tropicana Field and this week.
Cashner matched a season high with five walks, three of which he issued in the second. Ji-Man Choi drew a free pass to make it 2-2 and a passed ball charged to Sandy Leon moved the Rays in front for good. Tommy Pham rocketed an RBI double off the wall in center to hand the visitors a 4-2 cushion.
Tampa Bay was at it again in the sixth, breaking open what was a 4-3 game. Cashner allowed three straight men to reach with one out and Willy Adames sent a fielder’s choice bouncer to short for an RBI. Darwinzon Hernandez uncorked a wild pitch to make it 6-3 and Pham slipped an RBI double inside the bag at first to give the Rays a four-run cushion.
Cashner managed a lone strikeout and was tagged for seven hits. His seven earned runs allowed were his most in 21 starts this season, and he’s surrendered 19 in four outings with the Red Sox since being acquired from Baltimore via trade. Colten Brewer and Heath Hembree were each charged with an earned run behind him, those coming on solo home runs by Mike Zunino and Austin meadows, respectively.
Xander Bogaerts tried to spark Boston to life on two different occasions. His towering two-run homer to Lansdowne Street in the first erased a 1-0 deficit. Bogaerts added a solo shot off the light tower in left in the fifth, a majestic drive that made it a 4-3 game. Bogaerts added a single and a double in a 4-for-4 performance, the 15th four-hit game of his career.
Mookie Betts added a solo homer down the line in right in the seventh, cutting the deficit to 7-4. Andrew Benintendi collected three more hits for the Red Sox, knocking doubles to open the fourth, sixth and eighth innings. Benintendi was stranded in scoring position each time as Boston squandered its chances to keep pace.