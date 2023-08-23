Tampa Bay Rays shortstop Wander Franco was placed on administrative leave Tuesday morning as Major League Baseball and authorities in the Dominican Republic investigate allegations that the 22-year-old was involved in an inappropriate relationship with a minor. Franco had been on the Rays' restricted list since the allegations surfaced on social media earlier this month.
The move to administrative leave requires approval from the league and the MLB Players' Association for periods longer than seven days and Franco will still be paid while it is ongoing. While the move is largely procedural, it does suggest that both the league and Dominican investigations might not be headed for swift conclusions. The league and players' union used the same form of leave while investigating sexual assault allegations against pitcher Trevor Bauer in 2021.
Unlike Bauer's leave, which the league and players' union agreed to renew on a weekly basis, Franco was on leave "until further notice," according to an MLB statement. The move does not prohibit him from playing again during this regular season or postseason. It does not guarantee he will play again this year, either. But it does allow the investigations to run their course without the league and players' union having to regularly re-up his leave.
Franco is one of the more promising young stars in baseball, and was set to be something of a cornerstone for a Rays franchise that does not traditionally lock up young talent long-term. Tampa Bay signed him, then 20, to an 11-year extension worth as much as $223 million after the 2021 season. He was hitting .281 with 17 homers and an .819 OPS when the Rays placed him on the restricted list earlier this month.
