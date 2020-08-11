The Bruins had just two names on the absentee list for Monday’s practice, but they were pretty important ones.
Neither David Pastrnak nor Tuukka Rask practiced, with coach Bruce Cassidy putting them in the “unfit to participate” category. Cassidy said he expected them on the ice Tuesday and anticipates Rask starting Stanley Cup Playoffs Game 1 against the Carolina Hurricanes.
With only one day off in between the B’s final round-robin game and the start of the first round, it would not have been surprising if Rask was given the day off from on-ice activity. The same goes for Pastrnak, who played just under 20 minutes on Sunday and has been ramping up to get back up to speed after missing all of Phase 3.
But when players have been given “maintenance” days since the teams arrived in Toronto, Cassidy has said so, so this does bear watching until we see them on the ice.
Still, Cassidy sounded confident that he’ll have his starting goalie for Tuesday night’s Game 1 against the ’Canes. But he has not decided on whether he’ll use Jaroslav Halak in a game or let Rask run with it. “We’ll see how it goes,” said Cassidy.
If the Bruins needed their tires pumped at all going into this best-of-seven with Carolina, all they needed is to listen to the Hurricanes on Monday. Coach Rod Brind’Amour was asked what his team had learned from being swept by the B’s last year.
“I would hope we’ve learned a lot. What did we learn last year? We learned that they’re one of the best teams for a reason. There are no weaknesses,” said Brind’Amour.
But there’s also no doubt the ’Canes are feeling pretty good about themselves after sweeping the Rangers in the play-in round.
“We have more depth (than last year),” said center Jordan Staal. “It started with last year and we’re a little more confident with ourselves and the team that we can be and what we can do.”
Who’s in net for Carolina?
Brind’Amour would not say whether Petr Mrazek or James Reimer would get the opening game start.