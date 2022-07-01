CHICAGO — The Boston Red Sox and Chicago Cubs have a lot in common. They are both historic franchises linked by their passionate fanbases, decades-long championship droughts and legendary home ballparks.
Yet for everything that links the two organizations, they hardly share any history on the field.
Throughout their century-plus histories the Red Sox and Cubs have rarely ever matched up. The two clubs have only played 21 games in the 121 years both franchises have existed, and throughout all that time the two have only faced off six times at Chicago’s Wrigley Field.
That makes this weekend’s three-game set a rare treat for baseball fans.
While not necessarily a matchup of heavyweights — the Cubs are in a rebuilding phase and currently sit fourth in a weak NL Central division — a Red Sox visit to The Friendly Confines is the kind of event that transcends the sport. There won’t be a better road trip for dedicated Red Sox fans all season, and the timing couldn’t be better with what’s shaping up to be a beautiful Fourth of July weekend in the Windy City.
Not long ago this type of occasion was something fans could only dream about.
The Red Sox didn’t make their first trip to Wrigley Field until 2005, 104 years after the club was established and 91 years after Wrigley first opened. Still basking in the glow of the prior October’s World Series title, the Red Sox came to Chicago and promptly dropped two out of three to the host Cubs. The Red Sox wouldn’t return until 2012, when Boston made its most recent trip to the North Side and won two of three.
The two clubs have also played three series at Fenway Park, those coming in 2011, 2014 and most recently 2017, when Cubs fans celebrating their own curse-breaking World Series took over the park in a way few visiting fanbases ever have in Boston.
Before interleague play began the Red Sox and Cubs had only ever played once, all the way back in the 1918 World Series. That series went six games, with the Red Sox coming out on top 4-2, but while Wrigley Field had been open for four years by that point the venue was not used for the World Series, with Games 1-3 instead being played at nearby Comiskey Park due to its higher seating capacity.
That World Series was notable for a number of other reasons too. It was played in early September in the shadow of World War 1, neither team hit a home run and Boston prevailed despite only scoring nine runs in the series’ six games. Babe Ruth led the way by going 2-0 with a 1.06 ERA, including a complete-game shutout in Game 1, and Boston’s victory gave the Red Sox their fifth title in 16 seasons and their fourth in seven dating back to 1912.
For decades afterward the two franchises followed parallel paths, suffering as lovable losers and embracing the mantra “wait ‘til next year” until deliverance finally came in the 21st century. Now the two fanbases, who probably understand each other better than anyone, will come together for what should be a fantastic celebration of baseball.
It doesn’t get any better than this.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.