NEW YORK — Megan Rapinoe was already loud and unapologetic before the Women’s World Cup started this summer. Might she tone it down before joining with her teammates in a bid for another title?
No chance. In fact, she toned it up.
Rapinoe topped her look with a shock of pink hair. Perfect for confronting a public with both athletic excellence and an argument for pay equity. The U.S. Women’s National Team midfielder and her teammates made it impossible to disentangle the two concepts.
Especially after the bully-in-chief, President Donald Trump, tweeted about Rapinoe after she said she wouldn’t visit the expletive White House if she won.
“I am a big fan of the American Team, and Women’s Soccer but Megan should WIN first before she TALKS! Finish the job!” Trump tweeted.
Much as the U.S. Soccer Federation wanted to stick to sports during the Women’s World Cup, that wasn’t happening. Fans in France chanted “EQUAL PAY!” to celebrate American wins, and Rapinoe appeared to relish the pressure.
Her post-goal posture, arms outstretched as though welcoming praise and criticism, was a challenge issued in triumph.
“When I see Megan Rapinoe making people uncomfortable,” Arizona State sports historian Victoria Jackson said, “I’m like, Yes.”
The U.S. women finished the job, Rapinoe won the Golden Boot with a tournament best six goals and earned the Daily News’ Sports Story of the Year in the process.
“There are some athletes that are once-in-a generation athletes,” Former Women’s Sports Foundation CEO and current Drake Group CEO Donna Lopiano said. “Like (golf great) Nancy Lopez, and in my opinion Megan Rapinoe is one of those athletes. She’s a competitor and loves competition, but she’s made the connection between social institutions and sport.”
Being a woman and a professional athlete is an inherently revolutionary act. It may not seem so at first, and it is less so now than it was 40 years ago, but there is still an element of transgressing social norms when a woman chooses to make a living in a traditionally male space.
It’s a tenant that is enforced through economics, which allows an entity like U.S. Soccer to claim neutrality while paying the championship women less than a men’s team that doesn’t always even qualify for the World Cup.
Those are the same norms that allow women across the board to be paid less than men, according to EEOC commissioner Charlotte Burrows. That allow black and Hispanic women to be paid less than their white equals. That allow jobs considered women’s work to pay less generally, and to have those same wages go up when more men enter the field.
The economics of wage are not neutral, they are imbued with the same bias that has an employer ignore resumes with black names over candidates with white ones even though both list the same credentials.
At 34, Rapinoe has been around long enough to know that winning doesn’t solve the wage gap, and that positive thinking isn’t a paycheck.
Sometimes, you have to fight, and the USWNT is currently suing U.S. Soccer. That suit will go to trial this spring, and it could be ugly. But the women’s soccer team has a fan base, and perhaps even a few legislators, on its side.
“If the U.S. women come close to equal pay, we’ll be talking about her in the same way we talk about Billie Jean King,” Quinnipiac professor and sports writer Molly Yanity said.
In the early 1970s, King led the fight for women in tennis to be paid, if not equally, then close enough to eventually get there. Even now tennis is the most lucrative sport to play, where mid-tier tennis players can have a successful career.
King who has been out for decades and a vocal proponent of inclusion, had to adhere to gender roles back when she led the charge, but Rapinoe belongs to a new generation, one that isn’t confined to mere gratitude for being tolerated in the sports space.
Rapinoe has expectations. When she won the Ballon d’Or as the world’s best player this month, she used her acceptance speech to point out the voices who could lead on the issue, but have not, stars Cristiano Ronaldo, Lionel Messi and Zlatan Ibrahimovic.
“I want to shout: ‘Cristiano, Lionel, Zlatan, help me!’ “ Rapinoe told the audience. “These big stars do not engage in anything when there are so many problems in men’s football. Do they fear losing everything? They believe that, but it is not true. Who will erase Messi or Ronaldo from world football history for a statement against racism or sexism?”
During her speech to accept Sports Illustrated’s Sportsperson of the Year honors, Rapinoe used the perch to excoriate the magazine for a lack of diversity among writers and recipients. She is only the fourth individual woman in the magazine’s 65-year history of the award to get the honor.
“Is it truth that I’m only the fourth woman deserving of this award? I don’t think so,” Rapinoe asked from the podium of the Ziegfeld Ballroom.
When you invite Rapinoe to the party, you get all of her.
She has posed with WNBA great and girlfriend Sue Bird in the pages of ESPN’s The Body issue, and Bird wrote one of the best sports pieces of the year defending and celebrating Rapinoe in the Players’ Tribune during the World Cup.
“Megan is at the boss level in the video game of knowing herself,” Bird wrote.
King once told me that to be a transcendent athlete, it isn’t enough to be physically gifted. You have to feed on pressure, you have to love interacting with the crowd.
Rapinoe’s victory pose is exactly what she was talking about.
There’s something more to her though, an ability to rise to a moment off the field as well. When the USWNT came to New York for the trip up the Canyon of Heroes to City Hall, Rapinoe took the microphone to address her team and fans.
She described her teammates.
“We got pink hair and purple hair,” Rapinoe said in a staccato. “We got tattoos and dreadlocks. We got white girls and black girls and everything in between. We got straight girls and gay girls.”
The crowd let out a hearty cheer. And then the woman who had endured the trolling of the MAGA crowd raised her game. Rather than using the moment to poke fun at a president who told her she needed to win first, or tweaking those who were annoyed by her American confidence, she did something unexpected.
Rapinoe again challenged the crowd, but in the manner of a statesman.
“This is my charge to everyone: We have to be better,” she said. “We have to love more and hate less. Listen more and talk less. It is our responsibility to make this world a better place.”
Rapinoe rose to the occasion again.
There are still questions about how stars like Rapinoe, Alex Morgan, Crystal Dunn and Julie Ertz can help increase the following and health of the National Women’s Soccer League, but that doesn’t mean they won’t stop trying to make the world a better place for the women who come after them.
In May, that means facing U.S. Soccer in court to talk about what it means to value a team, women and a Golden Ball winner who spent the summer asking pointed questions about who gets paid what for leading the U.S. to international titles.
So let’s just take a moment to appreciate what Rapinoe has accomplished.
Or, as Bird put it: “It’s about a world-class athlete, operating at the absolute peak of her powers, on the absolute biggest stage there is. It’s about an athlete f------ killing it.”
P.S.: Rapinoe still hasn’t been to the White House.