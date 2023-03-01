The New York Rangers agreed to acquire star winger Patrick Kane from the Chicago Blackhawks on Tuesday, according to reports.
The Blackhawks received a conditional 2023 second-round pick, a 2025 fourth-round pick and minor league defenseman Andy Welinski in exchange for Kane and minor league defenseman Cooper Zech. Chicago also acquired Finnish defenseman Vili Saarijarvi from the Arizona Coyotes as part of the trade.
The Coyotes received a 2025 third-round pick from the Rangers to retain 25 percent of Kane’s salary, with the Blackhawks paying 50 percent, according to reports. Kane’s contract will count for just $2.625 million on the Rangers’ cap.
“We definitely took that into consideration. There probably wasn’t another situation where we would have pushed the limits,” Rangers GM Chris Drury said of his difficult salary cap situation during an online media availability. “But to get a Patrick Kane, you don’t get an opportunity like that very often.”
The conditional second-round pick that the Blackhawks received becomes a 2024 first-rounder if the Rangers reach the Eastern Conference Finals. If the Rangers fail to advance that far, the rebuilding Blackhawks will have eight total picks in the first three rounds of 2023 NHL Draft.
The move reunites Kane with former teammate Artemi Panarin, who won the Calder Trophy during the 2015-16 season in Chicago. The duo spent two seasons with each other from 2015-17, suffering back to back first-round postseason exits.
“This has been an emotional time for me and my family, but I feel this decision puts me in the best spot to immediately win another Stanley Cup,” Kane said in a press release. “This isn’t about me leaving the Blackhawks, but this is an opportunity for me — the Blackhawks did everything they could to put me in a great position and I will forever be grateful.”
Kane will make his debut Thursday against the Ottawa Senators at Madison Square Garden, the team said. The four-time All-Star’s addition labels the Rangers as Stanley Cup contenders. Kane forced his way to New York by making the Rangers his preferred destination, lowering the Blackhawks’ return due to the no-movement clause in winger’s contract.
The three-time Stanley Cup champion was picked No. 1 overall by the Blackhawks in 2007. The Blackhawks (21-33-5) are currently one of the worst teams in the league, but the franchise won the Stanley Cup in 2010, 2013 and 2015 during Kane’s tenure. Kane was the Conn Smythe Trophy award winner in 2013, tallying 19 points (nine goals, 10 assists) in the postseason as the Blackhawks defeated the Boston Bruins in six games to win the Stanley Cup.
The 34-year-old is in the final year of an eight-year deal. The Buffalo native netted 16 goals and recorded 29 assists in 54 games for the Blackhawks this season.
