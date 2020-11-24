He takes pains to say that he does not play against Tom Brady: His battle is against the opposing team’s defense.
But Los Angeles Rams quarterback Jared Goff achieved a milestone of sorts on Monday night.
For the first time in three tries, Goff out-dueled Brady, the future Hall of Fame quarterback, in the Rams’ 27-24 victory over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Fla.
Goff engineered a game-winning drive with less than four minutes left, setting up new kicker Matt Gay’s 40-yard field goal.
Goff passed for 376 yards and three touchdowns, with two interceptions, as the Rams improved their record to 7-3 and strengthened their position for a playoff spot.
Goff completed 39 of 51 passes, including touchdowns to receivers Robert Woods and Van Jefferson and running back Cam Akers. The touchdowns were the first of Jefferson’s and Akers’ burgeoning careers.
Rookie safety Jordan Fuller’s first interception set up a touchdown in the third quarter. His second with less than two minutes left sealed the victory.
Kupp caught 11 passes for 145 yards and Woods had 12 receptions for 130 yards.
Brady completed 26 of 48 passes for 216 yards, with two interceptions.
The victory leaves the Rams in a strong position heading into their final six games. The Rams play an NFC West game at home against the San Francisco 49ers (4-6) and then travel to play the Arizona Cardinals (6-4).
Non-conference home games against the New England Patriots (4-6) and the winless New York Jets (0-10) precede a road game against the Seattle Seahawks (7-3) and home finale against the Cardinals.