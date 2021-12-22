Win over Seahawks is important for Rams
LOS ANGELES — It probably was too much to ask for high artistry.
The Los Angeles Rams endured a week that featured nearly 30 players going onto and coming off the NFL’s reserve/COVID-19 list, ravaging their roster and forcing the league to push their game against the Seattle Seahawks to Tuesday night.
So, it wasn’t exactly a smooth operation at SoFi Stadium.
But for one moment, the Rams were perfect.
Matthew Stafford’s magnificent touchdown pass to wide receiver Cooper Kupp early in the fourth quarter was the key play in the Rams’ 20-10 victory before a crowd of 71,565.
On a record-setting night for Kupp, Stafford connected with him for two touchdowns and the defense neutralized Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson in a victory that improved the Rams’ record to 10-4 and moved them into a first-place tie with the Arizona Cardinals in the NFC West.
“This was a heavy week of navigating through all the things that we went through,” coach Sean McVay said. “This was a big-time win.”
The Rams don’t have much time to rest.
They play the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday in Minnesota, and then finish the season with a trip to play the Baltimore Ravens and a home finale against the San Francisco 49ers.
But the Rams were savoring their second victory of the season over the Seahawks (5-9), especially after the trials and tribulations of the last two weeks.
The Rams’ coronavirus outbreak began in the days leading up to last week’s “Monday Night Football” match-up against the Cardinals. Five players were placed on the reserve/COVID-19 list, including star cornerback Jalen Ramsey and tight end Tyler Higbee only hours before their victory over the Cardinals.
That was only the beginning of an onslaught that affected players, coaches and staff.
“There were some times during the week, for sure, where it was just every day felt like half our team was getting added to the list,” Stafford said.
Ramsey, running back Darrell Henderson and star receiver Odell Beckham Jr. returned to the roster in the days leading up to the game, and star linebacker Von Miller got word Tuesday morning.
Higbee, right tackle Rob Havenstein and safety Jordan Fuller were still on the list Tuesday.
Fortunately for the Rams, Stafford and Kupp stayed out of harm’s way.
Stafford completed 21 of 29 passes for 244 yards and two touchdowns, with an interception. He has passed for 35 touchdowns, with 10 interceptions.
Kupp, who was voted to the Pro Bowl for the first time, caught nine passes for 136 yards and two touchdowns. His 122 catches are the most in a season in Rams history, breaking Hall of Famer Isaac Bruce’s record of 119.
The Rams also got a solid performance from running back Sony Michel, who rushed for 92 yards in 18 carries, and also had a 24-yard reception.
But the offense appeared affected by the lack of practice time caused by the outbreak.
McVay said that defensive coordinator Raheem Morris jokingly compared it to the Lakers having a couple of shoot-arounds, and then rolling out the balls and playing a game.
The lack of practice time seemed to affect the offense, which consistently stalled in Seahawks territory before Stafford connected with Kupp for a six-yard touchdown in the third quarter that tied the score 10-10.
That was a precursor for the play of the game in the fourth quarter.
The Rams kept a drive going with three consecutive plays that featured noteworthy second efforts. Henderson ran the ball and carried a pile of would-be tacklers to gain a first down. Jefferson did the same on a reverse. And Kupp did it again after a short catch to move the ball to the Seahawks’ 29-yard line.
That set up the play of the game.
“Sean got guys into a great play call,” Kupp said.
“Damn right,” McVay said.
Stafford dropped back and fired a perfectly thrown pass, threading it between defensive players and into Kupp’s hands on a crossing route. Kupp kept running into the end zone.
“Matthew’s a really good football player,” Kupp said. “That’s my analysis of that play.”
And Stafford’s?
“A whole lot of trust,” the quarterback said.
The Rams also relied heavily on a defense led by Ramsey, lineman Aaron Donald and outside linebackers Leonard Floyd and Miller.
Ramsey broke up several passes, and Donald, Floyd and Miller each sacked Wilson. It was Miller’s first sack for the Rams.
“It’s been a crazy week,” Miller said, adding, “unprecedented times.”
Safety Taylor Rapp preserved the victory when he intercepted a pass in the end zone with less than a minute left.
“We’re trending in the right direction,” Ramsey said.
Now they turn their attention to the Vikings.
McVay said he was physically and emotionally exhausted, but ready to get back to work.
After losing all three of their games in November, the Rams have won three games in a row.
“Every single week represents a chapter in the book — and these guys are writing a special book right now,” McVay said. “I think some of the adversity that we experienced in the month of November makes these moments that much sweeter.”
Eagles overcome sloppy start to beat WFT
PHILADELPHIA — Garrett Gilbert couldn’t channel his inner Joe Webb.
Amid the strangeness of Tuesday Night Football, the Eagles overcame a comedy of unforced errors early to beat the Washington Football Team, 27-17, at Lincoln Financial Field two days after the game was originally supposed to be played.
At least to start the game, Jalen Hurts and the Eagles’ offense resembled the mistake-prone bunch that took the Linc on a Tuesday night in 2010 for a surprising loss to the Minnesota Vikings with Webb as the improbable hero. Gilbert, Washington’s quarterback for the night because the team’s top two quarterbacks are out with COVID-19, didn’t pull off those same heroics and the Eagles’ offense woke up in time to secure the win.
Whether it was the 16-day layoff between games or the weirdness of an impromptu Tuesday Night Football matchup, the Eagles had some blunders that were equal parts fluky and frustrating.
Their first offensive series lasted just three plays after a wide-open Dallas Goedert dropped an accurately thrown pass and unwittingly kicked it to Washington safety Landon Collins for an interception before the ball could hit the ground. Washington took the short field and responded with a touchdown drive.
The next series, Hurts had a red-zone fumble that wiped away an impressive sideline catch from DeVonta Smith two plays earlier. Sua Opeta, filling in at left guard for Landon Dickerson, was called for a holding penalty on a productive tight-end screen that killed a drive, and Jordan Mailata killed another one with his own third-down holding penalty.
The rust or the Tuesday-night daze eventually wore off for the Eagles offense, which reeled off consecutive scoring drives to close out the first half and tie the game up.
The Eagles offensive line continued the trend of dominating whatever defense it’s presented.
Even with Dickerson on the COVID-19 list and watching from home, the Eagles front moved a talented Washington defensive line with relative ease and continued to show why the team’s run game is one of the best in the NFL. Nick Sirianni continued to add some wrinkles into the scheme, even using cornerback Darius Slay as a decoy for a 10-yard Miles Sanders run in the red zone.
Speaking of Sanders, the running back finished with a career-high 131 rushing yards on 18 carries. It seemed like he was pulled at some point in the fourth quarter — the running back has been dealing with an ankle injury for the last two months.
The Eagles ran for 200-plus yards for the fifth time this season and the fourth time in the last five games. Jordan Howard pitched in 69 yards in his first game back from a knee injury and Hurts had 38 of his own to go along with two touchdowns on quarterback sneaks.
Sanders had a handful of opportunistic runs, but it’s safe to say the offensive line is the straw that stirs the drink. Jason Kelce had his weekly highlight, this time keeping pace with Sanders in the open field for a 38-yard run that, much to the veteran center’s chagrin, didn’t go for longer. Nate Herbig and Lane Johnson had a handful of space-clearing combo blocks and a few pull blocks that opened things up as well.
Opeta had a handful of bad reps, but otherwise held his own, which is a testament to offensive line coach Jeff Stoutland, considering Opeta is the fourth-string guard filling in.
Hurts back in action
Hurts returned to the lineup after missing one game in three weeks and got off to a rocky start.
The quarterback can’t be criticized for the interception on his stat sheet — Goedert’s faulty footwork was to blame, but he had a handful of miscues early. His fumble on the Eagles’ second drive was a result of him holding onto the ball too long and not moving well enough in the pocket. It elicited a fiery response from Sirianni when Hurts returned to the sideline.
It took a few more drives for Hurts to settle in, but he eventually did. He had a handful of explosive plays, paced the offense with a few well-timed runs, and had a handful of nice throws in the second half. Arguably his best and most important throw came midway through the fourth quarter, when he threw to Greg Ward on the move for a 19-yard touchdown.
It was a perfectly placed back-shoulder throw from the young quarterback and it gave the Eagles a two-possession lead in a pivotal part of the game.
Goedert makes up for it
It’s hard to fault Goedert for accidentally kicking the ball directly to Collins, but the drop that preceded the volley left plenty of room for criticism. Goedert was running free in the flat and the pass hit him in the hands. It was just a concentration drop at a costly time.
Goedert made up for it relatively quickly, though. He snagged a true 50-50 ball for a 45-yard catch that helped set up a field goal in the second quarter and had another explosive play on the first series of the third quarter, this one a 20-yarder to help set up a scoring drive.
Goedert has now surpassed the 100-yard mark in consecutive games and has emerged as the team’s No. 1 receiving target. He finished with 135 yards against Washington, which is a career high for the fourth-year tight end.
Playoffs?
The Eagles leapfrogged Washington for second place in the NFC East and are alive in the playoff hunt. The Eagles will need Minnesota to lose at least one game in the next three weeks to have a realistic chance at third and final wild-card spot, but it’s conceivable considering the Vikings’ difficult remaining schedule.
The Eagles will take it, but the postponement sets up a short week ahead with the New York Giants headed here on Sunday. The Giants will be without starting quarterback Daniel Jones, but it will still be a challenge with such a quick turnaround.