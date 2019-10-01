After a brutal helmet-to-helmet hit Sunday on Indianapolis Colts tight end Jack Doyle that was the latest in a series of “repeated violations of unnecessary roughness rules,” the NFL suspended Oakland Raiders linebacker Vontaze Burfict for the rest of the 2019 season, including the postseason.
“There were no mitigating circumstances on this play,” Jon Runyan, the NFL’s vice president of football operations, wrote in a statement. “Your contact was unnecessary, flagrant and should have been avoided. For your actions, you were warned by me and each of the jointly-appointed appeal officers that future violations would result in escalated accountability measures.
“However, you have continued to flagrantly abuse rules designated to protect yourself and your opponents from unnecessary risk.”
Burfict was ejected in the second quarter for the hit and the Raiders were first called for a 15-yard penalty. Upon review, Burfict was ejected from the game and blew kisses to the crowd in Lucas Oil Stadium as he left the field.
Any suspension can, of course, be appealed, and the NFL Network reported that Burfict’s agent, Lamont Smith, has said he will appeal. Burfict has three business days in which to file an appeal that would be heard and decided by either Derrick Brooks or James Thrash, the officers chosen by the NFL and the NFL Players Association to decide incidents of on-field discipline. In 2017, Burfict’s five-game suspension for a hit on a defenseless player was reduced to three by Thrash.
