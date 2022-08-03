How did the Red Sox respond to losing one of the most beloved members of their clubhouse?
By winning their first series in more than a month, obviously.
It’s only two games and the Red Sox still have a lot to prove that they can contend for a playoff spot over the next two months. But they didn’t fold after Chaim Bloom and the front office decided to trade Christian Vázquez on Monday, and that’s a start.
Almost lost in the craziness of the trade deadline was the return of Rafael Devers, who was back like he never left — and among their slew of additions, showed why he’ll be one of the biggest reasons the Red Sox make the postseason if they get there. The All-Star third baseman drove in both of Boston’s runs — including a go-ahead homer in the sixth — as the Red Sox held off the Houston Astros with a 2-1 victory.
With back-to-back one-run wins over the American League West-leading Astros — who they’re now 4-1 against this season — the Red Sox won their first series since late June, when they swept the Cleveland Guardians.
The Red Sox were certainly disappointed with the loss of Vázquez — and Xander Bogaerts even questioned the direction of the franchise because of the move — but that clearly hasn’t meant they’re rolling over, either.
With a few new pieces, even if they’re not overly glamorous, and reinforcements eventually coming from the injured list, the Red Sox — still just a few games out of the third Wild Card spot — are still optimistic. They pushed through an emotional Monday to win, and looked more upbeat Tuesday, even relieved after learning the front office didn’t completely shake up the roster.
“It’s a different team,” J.D. Martinez told reporters before the game. “It’s giving your team a different look. You never know. It could be what we need.”
