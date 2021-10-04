WASHINGTON, D.C. — Just as plans were being drawn for a potential tiebreaker game between the Red Sox and Blue Jays on Monday at Fenway Park, Rafael Devers decided one wouldn’t be necessary.
Devers hit two home runs — including a two-run, game-winner that broke a 5-5 tie in the ninth — as Boston erased a 5-1 deficit to beat the Nationals, 7-5, and clinch the top wild-card spot in the American League on Sunday. After all the potential chaos, the final day of the season resulted in a simple outcome: The Red Sox will host the Yankees in the AL Wild Card Game on Tuesday night at Fenway.
On paper, Sunday’s matchup against the 65-win Nationals looked like a layup for the Sox, who had ace Chris Sale on the mound against 23-year-old righty Joan Adon, who was making his major-league debut. But the win was anything but easy, as Adon outpitched Sale as Washington jumped out to a large early lead.
After Jordy Mercer hit an RBI double to put the Nats up 1-0 in the second, Sale ran into more trouble in the third. Three of the first four batters reached, then Sale walked Ryan Zimmerman on four pitches with the bases loaded to hand Washington a 2-0 advantage. Sale was pulled after just seven outs (all strikeouts); he gave up four hits and three walks in his shortest outing of the year.
In the fourth, Devers’ first homer of the day cut the deficit to 2-1. In the fifth, the Nats broke things open against Garrett Richards, plating three runs (on a Mercer RBI groundout and Alex Avila two-run double).
Boston’s bats did little against Adon, who struck out nine and surrendered six hits in 5 ⅓ innings. In the sixth, after back-to-back one-out singles by José Iglesias and Alex Verdugo, Christian Vázquez made it a 5-2 game with an RBI knock.
The Sox tied things up in the seventh, putting together three straight one-out singles (including a run-scoring hit by Devers) to cut the score to 5-3. With two outs, Verdugo — who had committed a baserunning error earlier in the game — laced a two-run double off reliever Eric Fedde.
Garrett Whitlock (10 pitches) and Eduardo Rodriguez (8 pitches in a rare bullpen appearance) made quick work of the Nationals in the seventh and eighth innings before Kyle Schwarber reached on an error to lead off the inning. On a 2-1 Kyle Finnegan splitter, Devers took aim for the batter’s eye in center field, hitting a 447-foot missile for his 38th blast of the season.
Nick Pivetta, making his first relief appearance of the year, got the save for Boston, pitching a 1-2-3 ninth inning. The Sox finished 92-70 in the regular season.
Chaos averted
Entering Sunday, with four teams within one game of each other in the AL Wild Card race, there were 16 potential permutations of what could unfold in the coming days. But the Yankees (1-0 winners over the Rays) and Red Sox both won, eliminating the Blue Jays (who beat the Orioles, 12-4) and Mariners (who lost to the Angels).
Martinez (ankle) removed from game
J.D. Martinez was removed from the game in the top of the sixth inning with a left ankle sprain. Iglesias pinch-hit for Martinez in the top of the sixth.
It’s unclear if the injury will cause Martinez to miss any time.