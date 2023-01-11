The Red Sox got their flowers for getting a deal done with star third baseman Rafael Devers. It’s time they get some credit for the deal they got done with him.
After failing to lock up homegrown stars Mookie Betts and Xander Bogaerts in recent years, the Red Sox knew they had to get some sort of deal done with Devers. Fans were growing restless, the industry perception of the club had changed, and without Bogaerts in tow, the Red Sox needed to solidify their roster with a cornerstone, superstar player who was in it for the long haul. Chief baseball officer Chaim Bloom, who seemed allergic to mega-contracts, even said the Red Sox would be willing to “go beyond reason” to sign Devers.
Here’s the thing, though: they didn’t. The 10-year, $313.5 million extension is totally reasonable for both sides. Credit the Red Sox for finally doling out big dough. Credit them also for finding a way to do it in a reasonable manner.
A third of a billion dollars is still a third of a billion dollars but there’s not much about a Devers’ deal that doesn’t look like a win for the Red Sox on paper. The annual salary, which equates to $31.35 million in real money and just over $29 million for luxury tax purposes, is not as exorbitant as it could have been; nine players have signed deals with higher average annual values in the last two years. Eleven years is a long time, sure, but the Red Sox get their off-ramp when Devers is 36, not 41 like Bogaerts will be when his Padres deal expires or Trea Turner will be when his time in Philadelphia is done. At 26, Devers still has the prime of his career ahead of him and the Red Sox might be getting something of a steal, even at more than $30 million, for the next half-decade. The back end of the contract might not even be that crippling in 2031, 2032 and 2033, even if Devers is a designated hitter in decline at that point.
The simple terms of the deal are a win for the Red Sox, but the real victory lies in the margins. In a day and age when the fine print of contracts means more than ever, the club picked up a series of seemingly small — but vitally important — victories. The fact that Devers can not opt out of his deal is massive, as it means he won’t be tempted to test free agency if he thinks there’s a chance to earn more elsewhere. As the Sox learned with Bogaerts, that can be a dangerous game to play. The lack of a no-trade clause for the next five years (Devers will get full no-trade protection at 10 years of major league service time in 2027) gives the Red Sox some flexibility as well. If things really go south and a Devers trade is best for the organization in the next four years, they’ll have that option. And there are no funky incentive clauses, bonuses or options that could complicate the back end.
It’s fair to criticize the Red Sox for bungling things with Betts and Bogaerts but there’s not much to hate when it comes to Devers’ deal.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.