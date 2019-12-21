NASCAR icon Junior Johnson, whose rich history as a driver, mechanic and team owner began as a moonshiner outrunning the law in the NC mountains, has died, NASCAR said Friday. He was 88.
Johnson’s death was confirmed by the NASCAR Hall of Fame in Charlotte, N.C., according to NASCAR. Johnson’s health had declined and he entered hospice care this week, NASCAR said.
“Junior Johnson truly was the ‘Last American Hero,’ ” NASCAR Chairman and CEO Jim France said in a statement. “From his early days running moonshine through the end of his life, Junior wholly embodied the NASCAR spirit.”
Johnson joined Bill France Sr. and Jr., Dale Earnhardt and Richard Petty in the inaugural NASCAR Hall of Fame class in 2010. He was honored as a driver and team owner. Johnson also contributed to the Hall of Fame — and set up to his own specifications — an operational moonshine still.