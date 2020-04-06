President Donald Trump held a conference call with top officials from several professional sports leagues Saturday as organizations race to reschedule games and tournaments amid the coronavirus pandemic.
Participants included NBA commissioner Adam Silver, MLB commissioner Rob Manfred, NFL commissioner Roger Goodell, and NHL commissioner Gary Bettman, the White House said.
Representatives from the PGA and LPGA tours, IndyCar, Major League Soccer and professional wrestling also participated. The call didn’t include an official from the NCAA, the nonprofit organization that regulates college athletics.
“The President recognized the good work being done by many teams and players to care for their communities, workforces, and fan bases across the nation,” White House spokesman Judd Deere said in a statement. “The commissioners thanked President Trump for his national leadership and for his interest in the sports industry.”
White House officials including Kellyanne Conway and Andrew Giuliani — son of former New York mayor and presidential attorney Rudy Giuliani who serves as associate director of the White House’s public liaison office — also participated.
The coronavirus outbreak has jumbled the sports calendar, leading to the suspension of professional basketball and hockey games, a delay of baseball’s opening day, and the cancellation of the annual March Madness college basketball tournament and Wimbledon tennis championship.
Leagues are considering dramatic changes to their schedules, with the possibility that iconic events like the Masters golf tournament — a fixture every April — could be played in the fall.
The changes will likely cost league partners more than $1 billion in broadcast advertising revenue alone, according to ad firm Media Radar. The company estimated in a study that the NBA generated $839 million in ad revenue during its games from March through May, while the NHL earned $120 million in ad dollars for broadcasters and televised baseball banked over $60 million in advertising revenue. That’s in addition to the revenue lost from ticket sales and concession purchases at canceled games.