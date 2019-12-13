The Red Sox are in need of a new fifth starter.
Rick Porcello — who pitched five seasons with the Red Sox, including winning the Cy Young in 2016 — is joining the New York Mets on a one-year deal, according to a report Thursday morning from The Athletic.
The soon-to-be 31-year-old right-hander, who reportedly had multiple multi-year offers, will earn $10 million in his one-year pact with the Mets, according to MLB Network’s Jon Heyman. That was probably too steep for the Red Sox, who had interest in bringing back Porcello but are also trying to cut payroll.
Porcello is coming off a disastrous 2019 season in which he posted a career-worst 5.52 ERA. The one-year deal allows him the chance to have a rebound season in 2020 and test free agency for a bigger pay day next winter.
The Yankees and Brett Gardner agreed to a deal worth $12.5 million for 2020 and an option for 2021 that would pay him $10 million, a source confirmed on Thursday, the final day of the annual MLB Winter Meetings.