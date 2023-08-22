SPORTS-BBA-REDSOX-ASTROS-GET

Chas McCormick of the Houston Astros celebrates his solo home run with Yainer Diaz (21) in the eighth inning against the Boston Red Sox at Minute Maid Park on Monday in Houston.

 Bob Levey / Getty Images

Officially the Red Sox were only charged with two errors. They probably should have been charged with at least five.

Tags






(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.