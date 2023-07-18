SPORTS-BBA-REDSOX-ATHLETICS-GET

Zack Gelof of the Oakland Athletics turns a double play as Connor Wong of the Boston Red Sox is forced out at second base in the second inning at RingCentral Coliseum in Oakland.

 Ezra Shaw / Getty Images

Even without Rafael Devers, who’s day-to-day with right calf tightness, the Red Sox lineup is relentless. On Monday evening in Oakland, they collected 10 hits and demolished the downtrodden A’s, 7-0.






