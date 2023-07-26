BOSTON — Another bullpen game, another dominant performance by bulk reliever Nick Pivetta.
The righty tossed five scoreless innings in the Red Sox’s 7-1 win over the Braves on Tuesday at Fenway Park. He allowed just three hits and one walk while striking out five.
Pivetta has 19 strikeouts over 12.2 straight scoreless innings. He has been a completely different pitcher since Boston moved him from the starting rotation to the bullpen. He owns a 1.98 ERA in 17 relief outings (41 innings) compared to a 6.30 ERA in eight starts (40 innings).
It was an impressive outing for Pivetta against Atlanta, which owns the major’s best record (64-35) and ranks first in both slugging and OPS.
Braves starter Charlie Morton entered with a 3.36 ERA in 19 starts but the Red Sox knocked him out with two outs in the fourth inning.
Boston scored four runs on six hits and five walks against him. Triston Casas’ bases-loaded walk and Christian Arroyo’s RBI infield single put the Red Sox ahead 2-1 in the first inning.
Jarren Duran and Rafael Devers each added RBI singles in the fourth to make it 4-1.
The Red Sox had the opportunity to score more runs against Morton but they ran themselves into an 8-3-5 triple play in the bottom of the third inning. Casas hit a fly ball to center fielder Michael Harris II who doubled Adam Duvall at first base. First baseman Matt Olson then threw out Masataka Yoshida who tried to make it to third base on Harris’ throw to first.
Boston went ahead 5-1 in the fifth inning on Yu Chang’s RBI single.
Masataka Yoshida’s two-run homer in the eighth made it 7-1. The Japanese rookie went 3-for-4. He’s batting .320 with an .888 OPS.
John Schreiber served as the opener after Boston activated him from the 60-day injured list before the game. He allowed one run on two hits and one walk in one inning.
Pivetta replaced him as the bulk reliever and dominated for five innings. Richard Bleier and Chris Martin combined for a scoreless seventh inning. Joely Rodriguez hurled a scoreless eighth and ninth.
