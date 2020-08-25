The Philadelphia 76ers fired coach Brett Brown on Monday, according to ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski.
Brown coached the Sixers for seven seasons.
The Sixers’ four-game run in the 2020 NBA postseason was without All-Star Ben Simmons due to a knee injury and ended in a sweep to the Boston Celtics in the first round of the 2020 NBA Playoffs.
The deepest playoff run the Sixers made in Brown’s tenure came last season when the team reached the Eastern Conference semifinals, but lost on a Game 7 buzzer-beater in overtime to the eventual NBA champion Toronto Raptors.
There’s still a strong desire to keep the franchise’s two young All-Stars in Joel Embiid and Ben Simmons together, according to the report. The Sixers plan for the new coaching staff search for ways to maximize the duo together before even entering into a discussion on potential trades.
Brown’s dismissal is expected to be just the first step for the team as it gets set to recalibrate moving into next season. According to the report, the organization will also begin exploring changes in its front office structure.
L.A. Clippers assistant Ty Lue is the Sixers’ current focus for a replacement, according to the report. Lue won a championship in 2016 as the head coach of the Cleveland Cavaliers and currently serves as an assistant coach with the Los Angeles Clippers. Another possible candidate the organization is expected to approach is Villanova’s two-time national championship coach, Jay Wright.