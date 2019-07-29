MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Brooks Koepka is picking up his $2 million in rewards from Wyndham without having to play in the Wyndham Championship.
Koepka’s 5-under-par 65 gave him the championship of the PGA Tour’s WGC-FedEx St. Jude Invitational Sunday. He also clinched the No. 1 spot in the regular-season standings for the FedEx Cup, earning him the bonus that goes to that golfer in the first year of the $10 million Wyndham Rewards top-10 program.
The Tour’s regular season will end with the Wyndham Championship in Greensboro, N.C., beginning Thursday at Sedgefield Country Club.
In this year’s restructured FedEx Cup playoffs, 125 golfers will advance to a shortened, three-week playoff season with no weeks off. The Tour wants to end its regular season on Aug. 25, the weekend before the college football season begins and two weeks ahead of the NFL season.
Behind Koepka, the top three in the FedEx Cup standings are set.
A 1-over 71 left Rory McIlroy in a tie for fourth place at Memphis, but he moved up one spot to second place in the FedEx Cup and earns $1.5 million in Wyndham Rewards bonus money. Matt Kuchar, who tied for 43rd at Memphis, dropped one place to third, a mere two points behind McIlroy, and earns $1.2 million from Wyndham.
Neither McIlroy nor Kuchar are coming to Greensboro. In fact, Paul Casey, who remains No. 8, is the only player in the top 10 who is entered.
Casey could move up to No. 4 with a victory or runner-up finish at Sedgefield. Fourth place in Wyndham Rewards will pay $1.1 million.
Nine other golfers, including defending champion Brandt Snedeker, among the FedEx Cup’s top 32 could move into the FedEx Cup and Wyndham Rewards top 10 with victories in Greensboro.
One of them is Webb Simpson, the Wake Forest alumnus who scored his first PGA Tour victory at Sedgefield in 2011 and who tied for second in 2018. Simpson shot a 64 Sunday at Memphis and claimed second place, three shots behind Koepka. Leishman finished fourth, one shot back of Simpson after weekend rounds of 63 and 67.
Simpson, who is now No. 13 in points, could move up to No. 10 and earn a $500,000 bonus if he can finish fifth at the Wyndham or to fifth place in Wyndham Rewards and pocket a $1 million bonus if he can win again in Greensboro.
The Wyndham Championship will pay $1,080,000 to the winner, who also will receive the tournament’s Sam Snead Cup.
With birdies on each of his closing three holes, Collin Morikawa won the Barracuda Championship to become the second recent college alumni to win on the PGA Tour. In the Stableford scoring system, he outscored Troy Merritt, 47-44.
Bernhard Langer scored a two-shot win over Paul Broadhurst at the Senior British Open in Lytham, St. Annes, England. A 4-under 66 on Sunday was good for the 61-year-old’s 11th senior major title.
Jin Young Ko won her second LPGA major of the season, taking the Evian Championship by two shots.