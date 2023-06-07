After months of acrimony that stretched from tee boxes to court rooms, the PGA Tour and its deep-pocketed Saudi-funded rival, LIV Golf, announced Tuesday they are merging parts of their operations, bringing an end to a bitter feud that divided the golf world and revamped the economics underpinning the sport.
The stunning announcement came after months of pointed rhetoric and heated debate about the human rights record of the breakaway circuit’s Saudi backers. It also came amid ongoing litigation between LIV and the PGA Tour.
The sides agreed to mutually end “all pending litigation between the participating parties,” the organizations said in a Tuesday morning statement announcing the agreement, which also includes the DP World Tour, a Europe-based league. The three organizations will combine to create a new for-profit commercial entity and will continue operating distinct tours, at least for now. The PGA Tour will continue operating as a nonprofit organization, and Saudi Arabia’s Public Investment Fund will become a major tour sponsor, a provision that shocked many in the industry after tour officials and golfers spent 18 months disparaging LIV’s Saudi funding.
“In terms of how did we get to this point and how did we go from a confrontation to now being partners, we just realized that we were better off together than we were fighting or apart,” Jay Monahan, the PGA Tour commissioner, said on a video conference call with reporters.
The agreement effectively ends one of the biggest sports feuds in decades. LIV Golf had roiled the establishment by luring some of the game’s best players with hefty paychecks, a lighter schedule and less competitive tournaments.
It also further establishes Saudi Arabia as a rising power across the global sports landscape. The oil-rich country and its wealth fund, reportedly worth $500 billion, have been busy investing in sports properties, signing some of the world’s biggest soccer stars, such as Cristiano Ronaldo, buying the English soccer club Newcastle United and making major investments in Formula One and women’s golf. That fund now has a coveted seat at the PGA Tour’s leadership table and becomes among the most influential stakeholders in golf.
The negotiations took place in secret, with a small number of people from either organization aware that a deal was imminent, according to two people familiar with the situation, who spoke on the condition of anonymity because of the sensitivity of the negotiations. Discussions started about seven weeks ago and included four in-person meetings and several video chats. The talks intensified over the past week or so, one of those people said, and didn’t include players from either group. Monahan said the initial framework of the agreement was finalized Monday night.
Golfers and high-ranking employees of both circuits were largely in the dark, with many saying they learned about the deal from news reports Tuesday morning.
PGA Tour players, many of whom expressed confusion on social media, met with Monahan on Tuesday afternoon in Toronto, site of this week’s Canadian Open. Monahan described the meeting as “intense, certainly heated.”
“It’s been a very dynamic and complex couple of years,” Monahan told reporters. “For players, I’m not surprised — this is an awful lot to ask them to digest, and this is a significant change for us in the direction that we were going down.”
LIV officials declined to comment Tuesday beyond the jointly issued news release, in which Yasir Al-Rumayyan, the PIF governor, said “the LIV model has been positively transformative for golf.” LIV’s current season schedule will continue, with seven remaining events, starting with a stop in Spain later this month. There were no immediate details about LIV’s status beyond this season and whether it intended to operate a separate circuit in 2024. Monahan said he couldn’t see a scenario where golfers would play on the PGA Tour and with LIV next season.
The vague announcement left many unanswered questions, including how and when LIV players would be welcomed back into the PGA Tour’s fold. LIV players, banned from the PGA Tour after joining the breakaway circuit, could face repercussions, possibly including fines or suspensions, if they want to return. The deal also left some critics aghast, with analyst Brandel Chamblee calling it “one of the saddest days in the history of professional golf.”
The PGA Tour does not view the deal as a merger, but it could still need to pass scrutiny from the Justice Department’s antitrust division, which launched an investigation of the PGA Tour last year, according to people familiar with the situation.
While PGA Tour officials and some players had strongly objected to the Saudi funding of LIV, the Saudis will now be a major financial backer of the tour. Monahan said the Public Investment Fund will be a “premier corporate sponsor,” and Rumayyan will serve as chair of a board of directors of the new commercial entity, with Monahan continuing in his role as chief executive. Rumayyan will also be given a spot on the PGA Tour’s influential policy board.
With its deep-pocketed investors, LIV was able to sign away some of the PGA Tour’s biggest names, including major champions Phil Mickelson, Dustin Johnson, Cameron Smith, Brooks Koepka and Bryson DeChambeau. LIV staged eight events last year and seven so far this year but was never close to turning a profit. The league struggled to find a broadcast partner, eventually striking a modest TV deal with CW Network, and never signed any big-name corporate sponsors, instead relying on the PIF to almost exclusively fund the project.
This week’s deal came together without the knowledge of the network partners, according to an executive at one of the PGA Tour’s broadcast partners. “We just learned about this,” the executive said, adding even many of its tour contacts had no knowledge of the deal before Tuesday morning.
Financial terms of the deal were not released, and it’s unclear how the agreement might affect golf telecasts, one front of the battle between the two leagues. The PGA Tour has lucrative deals with NBC, CBS and ESPN’s streaming service, ESPN Plus, and as LIV sought its own TV deal, those networks showed little interest, at least in part to keep their partner, the PGA Tour, stronger. LIV drew paltry TV ratings with CW Network and quickly stopped reporting its viewership.
The new circuit was widely criticized as “sportswashing,” an attempt by the Saudi Arabian government to distract from the country’s human rights abuses, including the 2018 murder of journalist Jamal Khashoggi, which the CIA has concluded was approved by Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman. Players were often asked about the moral implications of playing for LIV, while Mickelson created a maelstrom by telling journalist Alan Shipnuck that the Saudis were “scary motherf---ers to get involved with.” He later took an extended absence from the game.
Terry Strada, the chair of 9/11 Families United, an advocacy group that had protested some LIV Golf events because of its Saudi ties, said Tuesday that Monahan had “co-opted the 9/11 community” and now “the PGA [Tour] and Monahan appear to have become just more paid Saudi shills.” Monahan last year said he “would ask any player that has left or any player that would consider leaving, ‘Have you ever had to apologize for being a member of the PGA Tour?’ “ — comments cited by Strada on Tuesday.
“PGA Tour leaders should be ashamed of their hypocrisy and greed,” said Strada, whose husband, Tom, died in the World Trade Center and who has accused the Saudis of helping to finance terrorism. “Our entire 9/11 community has been betrayed by Commissioner Monahan and the PGA [Tour] as it appears their concern for our loved ones was merely window-dressing in their quest for money — it was never to honor the great game of golf.”
Monahan acknowledged his past comments but said the deal was needed because “it wasn’t sustainable to have this tension in our sport.”
“I recognize everything that I’ve said in the past and my prior positions; I recognize that people are going to call me a hypocrite,” he told reporters. “Anytime I’ve said anything, I said it with the information that I had at that moment and I said it based on someone that’s trying to compete for the PGA Tour and our players. So I accept those criticisms. But circumstances do change.”
The bitter conflict was costly for both, and the agreement was touted as a victory for each side. While LIV had struggled to establish revenue streams, the PGA Tour was spending millions on legal fees as it sought to tamp down the threat posed by the upstart. In August, LIV Golf filed an antitrust suit saying the tour — by banning players who had defected to LIV — was intentionally trying to curtail competition. The PGA Tour countered with a lawsuit that claimed LIV committed “tortious interference” by encouraging golfers to violate terms of their existing tour contracts.
But even as LIV and the PGA Tour were both left wounded by the sport’s civil war, players on both sides prospered. The PGA Tour was forced to respond to LIV’s largesse, revamping its prize structure and creating new moneymaking opportunities for its players.
The players who had signed up for LIV were still able to play in golf’s four majors, which are operated by separate entities, although their inability to earn Official World Golf Ranking points would have made it harder for them to qualify for future majors. Koepka won the most recent major, last month’s PGA Championship, in a symbolic victory for LIV.
The organizations now will work with the PGA and European tours to determine “fair criteria and terms of readmission,” the statement said. The deal could also open the door for LIV players to compete at the Ryder Cup in September.
