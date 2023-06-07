SPORTS-GLF--PLASCHKE-COLUMN-SPORTSPLUS-GET

Members of Torque GC celebrate after winning the team portion of the LIV Golf Invitational — DC at Trump National Golf Club on May 28 in Sterling, Va.

 Rob Carr / Getty Images

After months of acrimony that stretched from tee boxes to court rooms, the PGA Tour and its deep-pocketed Saudi-funded rival, LIV Golf, announced Tuesday they are merging parts of their operations, bringing an end to a bitter feud that divided the golf world and revamped the economics underpinning the sport.

