The positive tests keep coming.
On a day where a number of professional teams were forced to shudder their facilities due to the coronavirus, a PGA player on tour has tested positive, per Rivals’ Nathan Hubbard. It’s unclear what the PGA will do, as this is the first positive test since they’ve resumed play. Hubbard reports the golfer was at the RBC Heritage, but as of 3:00 PM Friday the tournament was still being played at Harbour Town Golf Links in South Carolina.
The Toronto Blue Jays and Tampa Bay Lightning both shut their facilities down on Friday, and five Philadelphia Phillies tested positive, too. All three of those sites are in Florida, as the baseball players were at their spring training spots.
Of course, Florida is also home to Walt Disney World, where the NBA is planning on resuming play on July 31. The virus could put that in jeopardy, but Dr. Anthony Fauci believes the league’s plan itself is a sound one.
“I actually have looked at that plan and it is really quite creative,” Dr. Fauci told Stadium. “What they are really trying to do — and I think they very well might be quite successful with it — is to create a situation where it is as safe as it possibly could be for the players by creating this bubble. Essentially testing everybody, make sure that you start with a baseline of everybody being negative (COVID-19 testing). And trying to make sure there is no influx into that cohort of individuals and do a tournament-type play.
“It’s not the classic basketball season, but certainly for the people who are thirsting for basketball — who love basketball the way I do — it is something that I think is a sound plan,” Dr. Fauci added. “I was very pleased to see that the intent was not reckless at all. They really wanted to make sure that the safety of the players — and the people associated with the players — was paramount. So I think that you might be able to do something like that with basketball. Could you extrapolate that to some of the other sports? Possibly. I think they should look at that model, see how it works and then take it from there. Maybe modifications of that for some of the other sports.”