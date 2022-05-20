We cannot think of a recent time during which staying informed is more crucial. Understanding national, state and, most importantly, local events and their impact on you, as a reader and citizen, is vital. Help us expand this coverage, provide you more trusted local news and broaden your understanding of local events and developments through your support of our News for the Future campaign. Learn more at either link below.
TULSA, Okla. — The eagle on five — sparked by a 306-yard approach shot which landed 10 feet from the pin — looked like it could have been a harbinger of good things to come for Scottie Scheffler.
It was, instead, the highest watermark on the day for the world’s top-ranked golfer.
Scheffler shot a 1-over 71 in the first round of the PGA Championship on Thursday at Southern Hills. He bogeyed five of his last 10 holes, struggled with accuracy off of the tee late as the wind picked up, and finished round one tied for 42nd.
“I guess I’m six back now,” Scheffler said. “So six shots over three days really isn’t that big of a deal.”
He broke even through the turn, with a bogey on nine and a birdie on 10, but seemed to lose poise on the back nine as conditions shifted. He missed a 3-foot-9 par putt on 12 and settled for bogey. His tee shot on 13 landed in the water to the left of the fairway, and the penalty stroke set up a second consecutive dropped shot.