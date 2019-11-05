Billionaire Roger Penske's company is buying the Indianapolis Motor Speedway and the IndyCar Series of car-racing events, waving the checkered flag on 74 years of ownership by the Hulman family.
Penske Corp.'s Penske Entertainment division is acquiring the storied racetrack, IndyCar and a production unit for undisclosed terms, Hulman & Co. said Monday.
The annual Indianapolis 500 at the speedway is the premier competition in U.S. open-wheel racing. Comcast Corp.'s NBCUniversal signed a three-year deal in 2018 to broadcast the 500 and other IndyCar races, wresting the rights away from Walt Disney Co.'s ABC after several decades.
The Penske family has a fortune of at least $1.2 billion, according to the Bloomberg Billionaires Index. Divisions of the family's closely held Penske Corp. include publicly traded Penske Automotive Group Inc., a truck rental business and a logistics unit. The company manages businesses with consolidated revenue of more than $32 billion, according to its website.