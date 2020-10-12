Patriots defensive tackle Byron Cowart tested positive for COVID-19 Sunday morning, causing the NFL to shut down the team’s facility and postpone Monday night’s home game against Denver.
The Pats will host the Broncos next Sunday at 1 p.m., when the team was originally scheduled to be on its bye. The league is now treating Week 5 as both teams’ new bye week.
Cowart’s positive test surfaced from a round of tests taken Saturday, when the Patriots returned to their facility after coach Bill Belichick shut it down for three straight days following another discovered infection. Cowart became the fourth player to land on the team’s COVID-19 reserve list, following cornerback Stephon Gilmore, practice-squad defensive lineman Bill Murray and quarterback Cam Newton.
Gilmore tested positive late Tuesday night, meaning it’s possible he infected Cowart during the team’s trip to Kansas City on Monday. The typical incubation period for COVID-19 is four to five days. Cowart played 17 defensive snaps against the Chiefs and could have also contracted the virus on his own Tuesday, an off day for players.
On that trip, dozens of Pats were in close contact with Gilmore, whose positive test surfaced less than 24 hours after the team returned to New England. The All-Pro cornerback shared two plane rides, several bus rides, a cramped locker room and a hotel with teammates and coaches. Gilmore has since been in isolation, just like Newton and Murray.
The Patriots’ first positive test surfaced with Newton eight days ago. After Newton tested positive late Friday, Oct. 2, the NFL postponed the Pats’ game at the Chiefs by one day. Players and coaches took two planes to Kansas City that Monday morning and returned early Tuesday morning after a 26-10 loss.
For the first time since that game, Pats players met with reporters Saturday via video conference. Cornerback Jason McCourty voiced significant displeasure and distrust with the NFL and NFLPA over how they handled the team’s trip to Kansas City and Gilmore’s ensuing positive test.
“Between the players, the coaches, the administration, the staff, it is up to us to take care of one another, to make sure physically we are all set, make sure mentally. Because I think outside of here, the people that don’t have to walk in our building — whether it is the league office, whether it is the NFLPA — they don’t care,” McCourty said.
“We’re trying to get games played and we’re trying to get the season going. For them, it is not about our best interest, or our health and safety,” McCourty went on. “It is about what can we make protocol-wise that sounds good, looks good and how can we go out there and play games. I think what I kind of learned personally throughout this situation is it is going to be up to us as individuals in this building to just really take care of one another.”
On Sunday morning, after the fourth positive test was reported, several Pats players reacted on social media.
Left tackle Isaiah Wynn tweeted: “Caught Up in the Rapture.”
The McCourty twins tweeted a picture with an inscribed Bible verse: “For we walk by faith, not by sight.”
No player infected with COVID-19 can return until he receives permission from a team physician. Before then, a symptomatic player must wait at least 10 days before being activated or produce two negative PCR tests separated by 24 hours. A player who does not exhibit symptoms must only produce two negative PCR tests separated by 24 hours.
Due to the postponement, the chances Newton and/or Gilmore play against the Broncos have now increased. If the Patriots experience further positive tests, it’s unclear how the league will proceed. They are scheduled to play for the next 12 consecutive weeks through their regular-season finale against the Jets on Jan. 3.